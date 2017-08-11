IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Friday Results and Medal Table

Leonore Schick/Associated Press

Brittney Reese, Emma Coburn, Pawel Fajdek and Dafne Schippers shared the gold medals during Friday's 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

The weather cleared on Friday, and the improved conditions led to much better performances, although there was still room for plenty of gaffes, especially in the women's steeplechase.

For a look at the medal table, visit the IAAF's official website.

Recap

Before the medal events began, there was controversy involving Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who was disqualified in the semi-finals of the 800 meters.

The 27-year-old locked arms with Charlene Lipsey in the final straight, and the judges ruled it as obstruction. Per BBC 5 Live (via Tom Rostance), she said she didn't do anything wrong and appealed the decision:

"As far as I'm concerned, I can't remember anything different to any other race I've been in.

"There have definitely been times I've been affected more than I affected anyone in that race. I'll have to go back and look at it.

"I've been in a lot of scrappy races this year and would put my hands up and say I did something, but I honestly can't remember anything."

Sharp later won her appeal, qualifying for the final in the process.

Reese took home the first gold medal of the night, winning her fourth world title in the women's long jump with an effort of 7.02 meters. Christopher Clarey of the New York Times showered her with praise:

The women's 3,000-meters steeplechase was up next and quickly became the event of the night. Coburn and compatriot Courtney Frerichs secured a one-two finish for the United States, ending Kenya's run of gold medals in the event.

Beatrice Chepkoech led the race at one point but somehow forgot to make the turn for one of the obstacles, forcing her to run back in the opposite direction to make her jump. After catching the group of runners, she promptly stumbled and took several competitors down with her.

Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated shared these images:

Defending champion Fajdek easily won the men's hammer throw before the marquee event of the night, the women's 200 meters, kicked off. Schippers took the lead out of the bend but nearly ruined her chances with a little stumble in the final 30 meters, barely staying ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou.