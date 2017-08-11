Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Friday is the penultimate day of regional action as the field for the 2017 Little League World Series is starting to take shape.

There are already six teams that have clinched a spot in their respective regions' championship game on Saturday. Today's schedule of games represents the last chance for 12 teams to keep their hopes of playing on the biggest stage in little league baseball alive.

Here are the results from Friday's regional games.

Friday Regional Results (all times ET)

Midwest: Missouri (Webb City) def. Nebraska (Kearney), 9-5

New England: Maine (South Portland) vs. New Hampshire (Goffstown Junior), 1 p.m.

Northwest: Washington vs. Montana, 3 p.m.

Great Lakes: Ohio (West Side) vs. Michigan (Grosse Pointe Woods), 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic: Maryland (Thurmont) vs. Pennsylvania (Upper Providence), 7 p.m.

West: Utah vs. Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Friday Regional Recap

Missouri def. Nebraska, 9-5

Missouri used an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning to knock off Nebraska, 9-5, and earn a spot in the Midwest Regional championship game.

The game started out as a pitching duel. Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Walker Sweet's RBI triple. That was the only run for either team through three innings.

The Missouri lineup woke up in the top of the fourth when it jumped over Nebraska starter Reese Bober and reliever Scout Simmons for six hits and eight runs to open up a 9-0 lead. Landon Johnson delivered the final blow with a two-out, two-run double.

Nebraska tried to fight its way back into the game in the bottom of the fifth when Brayden Andersen hit a grand slam off Missouri starter Max Stovern.

Sweet would come in to settle things down for Missouri on the mound. He recorded the final four outs, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.

The win gives Missouri a rematch with the Sioux Falls team that won a dramatic 6-5 game between these two on Wednesday by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth.