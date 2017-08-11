    Raekwon McMillan's Knee Injury Reportedly a Torn ACL, out for Season

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan (52) is attended on the field, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan is expected to miss the entire 2017 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in Thursday night's preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

    On Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the update on the defender's status following an MRI. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed the news.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

