Philippe Coutinho Transfer Request Reportedly Rejected by Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly denied Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho' transfer request, with the club insisting they will not welcome any offers for the player this summer.

Club owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement early on Saturday that read "no offers for Philippe will be considered," and Sky Sports News reported hours later of Coutinho's desire to leave Anfield:

Paul Joyce of The Times later reported Liverpool will not grant the request to move:

Liverpool rejected a second Barcelona bid for the player worth €100 million (£90 million) on Thursday, per The Guardian's Andy Hunter, having had an earlier bid of £72 million also turned down by the Merseysiders.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided quotes from a family member close to Coutinho, illustrating the former Espanyol loanee's hope to return to La Liga with the Blaugrana:

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is under pressure to recruit a top-level replacement for former left-wing star Neymar, who last Wednesday joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200 million deal.

However, it's apparent Coutinho could be a difficult target to prise away, with Liverpool adamant to lose another star to the Catalan giants in the same manner they were forced to sell Luis Suarez to the club in 2014.

Coutinho will reportedly miss Saturday's Premier League season opener against Watford due to injury after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the South American's absence from training, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

It's an awkward situation for Liverpool in that they could end up with a disgruntled star, but if Barcelona simply can't match the Reds' valuation of Coutinho, they're under no obligation to cash in.

Neymar's £200 million move to Paris could have a knock-on effect in convincing clubs their own stars are worth much more than they once were, meaning Coutinho may be forced to make do with a Liverpool stay.