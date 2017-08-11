    Philippe Coutinho Transfer Request Reportedly Rejected by Liverpool

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Bayern Muenchen and Liverpool FC at Allianz Arena on August 1, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Liverpool have reportedly denied Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho' transfer request, with the club insisting they will not welcome any offers for the player this summer.

    Club owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement early on Saturday that read "no offers for Philippe will be considered," and Sky Sports News reported hours later of Coutinho's desire to leave Anfield:

    Paul Joyce of The Times later reported Liverpool will not grant the request to move:

    Liverpool rejected a second Barcelona bid for the player worth €100 million (£90 million) on Thursday, per The Guardian's Andy Hunter, having had an earlier bid of £72 million also turned down by the Merseysiders.

    Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided quotes from a family member close to Coutinho, illustrating the former Espanyol loanee's hope to return to La Liga with the Blaugrana:

    Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is under pressure to recruit a top-level replacement for former left-wing star Neymar, who last Wednesday joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200 million deal.

    However, it's apparent Coutinho could be a difficult target to prise away, with Liverpool adamant to lose another star to the Catalan giants in the same manner they were forced to sell Luis Suarez to the club in 2014.

    Coutinho will reportedly miss Saturday's Premier League season opener against Watford due to injury after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the South American's absence from training, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

    It's an awkward situation for Liverpool in that they could end up with a disgruntled star, but if Barcelona simply can't match the Reds' valuation of Coutinho, they're under no obligation to cash in.

    Neymar's £200 million move to Paris could have a knock-on effect in convincing clubs their own stars are worth much more than they once were, meaning Coutinho may be forced to make do with a Liverpool stay.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Jose Man Utd Press Conference

      Samuel Luckhurst
      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Pep's Man City Presser

      Alex Porter
      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte: Pedro Out vs. Burnley

      Oliver Harbord
      via footballlondon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar Set for PSG Debut

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report