Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Contract Boost Amid Latest Rumours

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly "on the verge" of tying Mesut Ozil to a new contract, with the Germany international indicating he is prepared to accept the £225,000-per-week deal on the table from the Gunners.

According to Neil Ashton in The Sun, Ozil's representatives have been looking to find their client a new team in Europe. But it is reported he is prepared to accept Arsenal's offer, having found no other club prepared to match it.

Both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are in the final 12 months of their respective contracts, and troubled negotiations over new terms have led to both being linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium, per Ashton.

However, likely to the relief of many at the north London club, it seems as though they are nearing a resolution with Ozil.

The 28-year-old showed as many flashes of brilliance as ever last term but lacked the consistency he displayed during the 2015-16 campaign—his best in an Arsenal shirt—when he returned six goals and 19 assists in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Ozil still played a vital role as the playmaker in Arsene Wenger's side in 2016-17, though, registering eight goals and nine assists in the English top flight.

And he remains one of Arsenal's most important players, capable of turning a game on its head with a single moment of inspiration.

He will likely be vital during the 2017-18 campaign, relied upon to provide ammunition for new striker Alexandre Lacazette. Putting pen to paper on a new contract would bring a welcome end to at least one distracting sideshow at the Emirates.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Arsenal have offered winger Jeff-Reine Adelaide to Nantes as a loan signing, with the Ligue 1 club "interested in the proposal," per L'Equipe (via Get French Football News).

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who has represented his country at youth level, joined Arsenal's academy in 2015 and has since made sporadic appearances for the senior team in domestic cup competitions. A temporary move could be hugely beneficial for all parties.

Adelaide is a talented young player who could be an asset to Nantes, where he would likely be afforded much more game time and could consequently return to Arsenal having made significant improvements.