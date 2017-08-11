Chelsea Transfer News: Danny Rose Reportedly Prefers Blues, Serge Aurier Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose would reportedly favour a move to Chelsea over Manchester United and will push for a move to west London if the Blues come calling. Elsewhere, Chelsea target Serge Aurier is said to have held talks with Inter Milan.

Gary Jacob reported for the Times that Rose will make his case to leave Tottenham if Chelsea make a firm offer for his services, although a move to Old Trafford also interests the former Leeds United defender.

According to Metro, Spurs value England international Rose at £50 million, and talk of a move away from north London comes after he gave an interview to The Sun bemoaning the club's pay structure and a lack of summer signings:

"I am reaching my peak and probably only have one more big contract left in me.

"Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

"That's not what I'm about. I'm not saying I want out but if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the football club."

However, former Tottenham manager David Pleat warned Rose over his recent comments. He told BBC Radio 5 live Sport he risks being somewhat alienated by his team-mates:

Rose earns £65,000 per week after penning a new contract in September 2016, although it seems he's already seeking a boost on those terms and told The Sun (h/t the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel): "I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth."

But sports writer David Law questioned why the defender would sign a new contract—a little less than a year ago—if he wasn't satisfied with the terms:

It appears clear Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would like a new left-back after Metro cited his interest in Juventus' Alex Sandro.

Rose has another four years remaining on his contract but may struggle to settle back in at Spurs following his outburst, according to Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

In other full-back news, right-sided Paris Saint-Germain defender Aurier has held talks with Inter, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Daily Star's James Benson).

It's said Inter are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international as part of a player-plus-cash deal including midfielder Joao Mario, although negotiations were purely over personal terms.

However, Chelsea have a lifeline in that Mario's valuation of £45 million is far higher than right-back Aurier's £18 million tag, meaning the French club may yet opt against the swap deal in order to save funds.