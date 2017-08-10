Dez Bryant Says He Expects Ezekiel Elliott Not to Be Suspended to Start Season

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

While we wait for a decision from the NFL concerning possible discipline for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant expects his teammate to be in action for Week 1.

"He's gonna be there," Bryant said Thursday, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "That's all I'm gonna tell you. I know that."

Elliott remains under league investigation for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in July 2016.

While the investigation has continued for over a year, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there was no update as of Thursday, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Bryant is not the only member of the Cowboys organization who believes there will be no major discipline for second-year back.

Owner Jerry Jones said last week that he does not "anticipate a suspension, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. He reiterated that on Wednesday to TMZ Sports.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also questioned the efficiency of the investigation this week, per Davison.

Although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in July that Elliott was "bracing" for a short suspension, it seems no one else in the organization is expecting their star running back on the sidelines to begin the regular season.