Zach Randolph Reportedly Arrested for Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

According to TMZ Sports, Randolph was one of three people who were detained as part of a rowdy scene that saw six cop cars get vandalized.

TMZ Sports added that Randolph was believed to have intent to sell due to the large amount of marijuana allegedly in his possession.

The 36-year-old Randolph is a two-time All-Star who spent the past eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, and for his career he has put up 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

According to Spotrac, Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings this offseason.

He is expected to add experience to a frontcourt that includes talented youngsters such as Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Papagiannis, Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere.