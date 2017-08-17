B/R's 2017 NBA Re-Draft: Who's Got the Best Roster from Top to Bottom?August 17, 2017
B/R's 2017 NBA Re-Draft: Who's Got the Best Roster from Top to Bottom?
We made it, folks! Twelve rounds and 360 players later, Bleacher Report's NBA re-draft is complete!
If you haven't been following this series, you've got some catching up to do. Round 1 saw Kyrie Irving get exactly what he wants. Round 2 is when Andrew Wiggins and DeMarcus Cousins started their own Process out East.
Most recently, all 30 general managers broke down their strategies when implementing new starting lineups.
Who are these GMs? They're B/R's roundball experts put in charge of running the league's 30 franchises ahead of our single-season simulation.
The results from that simulation will be revealed Friday. Until then, it's time for each participant to explain what went right—and in some cases, what they could've done better—throughout this project.
How It Works
- The draft order was determined in the most sophisticated manner known to humankind: online randomized number generation
- All GMs are drafting with the 2017-18 season in mind. We’re not building a dynasty. We’re assembling squads for next season—and next season only
- Every NBA player and free agent is eligible for this draft (with one notable exception explained momentarily)
- All current injuries are healed; however, injury history and injury-proneness are relevant knowing they impact current skill sets/ability to stay on the court
- GMs are responsible for making their picks in an allotted five-minute time period. They snooze? They lose. After that five minutes, auto-draft would select the player with the top Estimated Wins Added, according to ESPN.com.
Before we dive into the results and analysis, it's important we lay down a few ground rules and guidelines.
(The aforementioned exception comes into play here, as Chris Bosh has been excluded from the process with a potentially career-ending health condition.)
Got it? Let’s do this.
Round 1 Results
Here are the full results from Round 1:
1. LeBron James, New York Knicks
2. Kawhi Leonard, Indiana Pacers
3. Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Clippers
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Anthony Davis, Atlanta Hawks
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sacramento Kings
7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
8. James Harden, Dallas Mavericks
9. Chris Paul, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. Isaiah Thomas, Phoenix Suns
11. Nikola Jokic, Chicago Bulls
12. Karl-Anthony Towns, Washington Wizards
13. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
14. Jimmy Butler, San Antonio Spurs
15. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
16. Joel Embiid, Brooklyn Nets
17. Paul George, Detroit Pistons
18. Damian Lillard, Houston Rockets
19. John Wall, Boston Celtics
20. DeMarcus Cousins, Philadelphia 76ers
21. Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks
22. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
23. Kyrie Irving, Portland Trail Blazers
24. Kristaps Porzingis, Minnesota Timberwolves
25. Klay Thompson, Memphis Grizzlies
26. Mike Conley, Miami Heat
27. DeMar DeRozan, Charlotte Hornets
28. Kyle Lowry, New Orleans Pelicans
29. Gordon Hayward, Orlando Magic
30. Devin Booker, Toronto Raptors
Round 2 Results
Here are the full results for Round 2:
31. Ben Simmons, Toronto Raptors
32. Bradley Beal, Orlando Magic
33. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
34. Hassan Whiteside, Charlotte Hornets
35. Marc Gasol, Miami Heat
36. Blake Griffin, Memphis Grizzlies
37. Paul Millsap, Minnesota Timberwolves
38. DeAndre Jordan, Portland Trail Blazers
39. Kemba Walker, Los Angeles Lakers
40. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
41. Andrew Wiggins, Philadelphia 76ers
42. Markelle Fultz, Boston Celtics
43. Kevin Love, Houston Rockets
44. LaMarcus Aldridge, Detroit Pistons
45. Myles Turner, Brooklyn Nets
46. Jabari Parker, Denver Nuggets
47. Eric Bledsoe, San Antonio Spurs
48. Otto Porter, Utah Jazz
49. Goran Dragic, Washington Wizards
50. Jae Crowder, Chicago Bulls
51. Andre Drummond, Phoenix Suns
52. Avery Bradley, Cleveland Cavaliers
53. Dwight Howard, Dallas Mavericks
54. Danilo Gallinari, Golden State Warriors
55. Al Horford, Sacramento Kings
56. Jrue Holiday, Atlanta Hawks
57. Jusuf Nurkic, Oklahoma City Thunder
58. Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers
59. Clint Capela, Indiana Pacers
60. Serge Ibaka, New York Knicks
Round 3 Results
Here are the full results for Round 3:
61. George Hill, New York Knicks
62. Dennis Schroder, Indiana Pacers
63. Dwyane Wade, Los Angeles Clippers
64. JJ Redick, Oklahoma City Thunder
65. Gary Harris, Atlanta Hawks
66. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Sacramento Kings
67. Greg Monroe, Golden State Warriors
68. Nicolas Batum, Dallas Mavericks
69. Harrison Barnes, Cleveland Cavaliers
70. Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns
71. Dennis Smith Jr., Chicago Bulls
72. Lou Williams, Washington Wizards
73. Andre Iguodala, Utah Jazz
74. Nerlens Noel, San Antonio Spurs
75. De'Aaron Fox, Denver Nuggets
76. D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
77. Jeff Teague, Detroit Pistons
78. Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
79. Willie Cauley-Stein, Boston Celtics
80. Zach LaVine, Philadelphia 76ers
81. Jonathan Isaac, Milwaukee Bucks
82. Aaron Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers
83. Jayson Tatum, Portland Trail Blazers
84. Brandon Ingram, Minnesota Timberwolves
85. Ricky Rubio, Memphis Grizzlies
86. Wilson Chandler, Miami Heat
87. Patty Mills, Charlotte Hornets
88. Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans
89. Enes Kanter, Orlando Magic
90. Tobias Harris, Toronto Raptors
Round 4 Results
Here are the full results from Round 4:
91. Mason Plumlee, Toronto Raptors
92. Tristan Thompson, Orlando Magic
93. James Johnson, New Orleans Pelicans
94. Buddy Hield, Charlotte Hornets
95. Andre Roberson, Miami Heat
96. Malcolm Brogdon, Memphis Grizzlies
97. Norman Powell, Minnesota Timberwolves
98. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Portland Trail Blazers
99. Robin Lopez, Los Angeles Lakers
100. Robert Covington, Milwaukee Bucks
101. Dirk Nowitzki, Philadelphia 76ers
102. Dion Waiters, Boston Celtics
103. Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets
104. Rodney Hood, Detroit Pistons
105. Jamal Murray, Brooklyn Nets
106. Seth Curry, Denver Nuggets
107. Evan Fournier, San Antonio Spurs
108. Pat Beverley, Utah Jazz
109. Julius Randle, Washington Wizards
110. Eric Gordon, Chicago Bulls
111. Tim Hardaway Jr., Phoenix Suns
112. Jonas Valanciunas, Cleveland Cavaliers
113. Marcus Smart, Dallas Mavericks
114. Will Barton, Golden State Warriors
115. Danny Green, Sacramento Kings
116. Joe Ingles, Atlanta Hawks
117. Trevor Ariza, Oklahoma City Thunder
118. Elfrid Payton, Los Angeles Clippers
119. Markieff Morris, Indiana Pacers
120. Wesley Matthews, New York Knicks
Round 5 Results
Here are the full results from Round 5:
121. Patrick Patterson, New York Knicks
122. Tyler Johnson, Indiana Pacers
123. Thaddeus Young, Los Angeles Clippers
124. Ryan Anderson, Oklahoma City Thunder
125. Derrick Favors, Atlanta Hawks
126. JaMychal Green, Sacramento Kings
127. Marcus Morris, Golden State Warriors
128. Rudy Gay, Dallas Mavericks
129. Nikola Vucevic, Cleveland Cavaliers
130. Pau Gasol, Phoenix Suns
131. Dario Saric, Chicago Bulls
132. TJ Warren, Washington Wizards
133. Nikola Mirotic, Utah Jazz
134. C.J. Miles, San Antonio Spurs
135. JaVale McGee, Denver Nuggets
136. Jaylen Brown, Brooklyn Nets
137. Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons
138. Terrence Ross, Houston Rockets
139. Kenneth Faried, Boston Celtics
140. Jeremy Lin, Philadelphia 76ers
141. Reggie Jackson, Milwaukee Bucks
142. Gorgui Dieng, Los Angeles Lakers
143. Zach Randolph, Portland Trail Blazers
144. Dejounte Murray, Minnesota Timberwolves
145. Cody Zeller, Memphis Grizzlies
146. Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat
147. Nick Young, Charlotte Hornets
148. Marquese Chriss, New Orleans Pelicans
149. Tony Parker, Orlando Magic
150. Jordan Clarkson, Toronto Raptors
Rounds 6-9 Results
Here are the full results from Round 6:
151. Dewayne Dedmon, Toronto Raptors
152. Frank Kaminsky, Orlando Magic
153. Thon Maker, New Orleans Pelicans
154. Joe Johnson, Charlotte Hornets
155. Richaun Holmes, Miami Heat
156. Malik Monk, Memphis Grizzlies
157. Jonathon Simmons, Minnesota Timberwolves
158. Bojan Bogdanovic, Portland Trail Blazers
159. Maurice Harkless, Los Angeles Lakers
160. Chandler Parsons, Milwaukee Bucks
161. Tony Allen, Philadelphia 76ers
162. Marcin Gortat, Boston Celtics
163. Skal Labissiere, Houston Rockets
164. John Henson, Detroit Pistons
165. Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets
166. Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Denver Nuggets
167. Allen Crabbe, San Antonio Spurs
168. Manu Ginobili, Utah Jazz
169. Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards
170. PJ Tucker, Chicago Bulls
171. Darren Collison, Phoenix Suns
172. Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers
173. Al-Farouq Aminu, Dallas Mavericks
174. Shaun Livingston, Golden State Warriors
175. Tony Snell, Sacramento Kings
176. Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks
177. Nene, Oklahoma City Thunder
178. Ersan Ilyasova, Los Angeles Clippers
179. Tyler Ulis, Indiana Pacers
180. Tyson Chandler, New York Knicks
Here are the full results from Round 7:
181. Kent Bazemore, New York Knicks
182. Alan Williams, Indiana Pacers
183. Tyreke Evans, Los Angeles Clippers
184. JR Smith, Oklahoma City Thunder
185. Milos Teodosic, Atlanta Hawks
186. Justise Winslow, Sacramento Kings
187. Cory Joseph, Golden State Warriors
188. Courtney Lee, Dallas Mavericks
189. Kyle Korver, Cleveland Cavaliers
190. Marvin Williams, Phoenix Suns
191. Josh Richardson, Chicago Bulls
192. Ish Smith, Washington Wizards
193. Amir Johnson, Utah Jazz
194. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, San Antonio Spurs
195. Caleb Swanigan, Denver Nuggets
196. Jerami Grant, Brooklyn Nets
197. Jahlil Okafor, Detroit Pistons
198. Sam Dekker, Houston Rockets
199. Kyle O'Quinn, Boston Celtics
200. Marreese Speights, Philadelphia 76ers
201. Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks
202. Marco Belinelli, Los Angeles Lakers
203. Frank Ntilikina, Portland Trail Blazers
204. Davis Bertans, Minnesota Timberwolves
205. Trevor Booker, Memphis Grizzlies
206. Dante Exum, Miami Heat
207. David Lee, Charlotta Hornets
208. Juancho Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans
209. DeMarre Carroll, Orlando Magic
210. Jamal Crawford, Toronto Raptors
Here are the full results from Round 8:
211. Bismack Biyombo, Toronto Raptors
212. Ty Lawson, Orlando Magic
213. Patrick McCaw, New Orleans Pelicans
214. T.J. McConnell, Charlotte Hornets
215. Thabo Sefolosha, Miami Heat
216. Zach Collins, Memphis Grizzlies
217. Kelly Oubre Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
218. Iman Shumpert, Portland Trail Blazers
219. Bobby Portis, Los Angeles Lakers
220. Lucas Nogueira, Milwaukee Bucks
221. Matt Barnes, Philadelphia 76ers
222. Montrezl Harrell, Boston Celtics
223. Justin Holiday, Houston Rockets
224. Taurean Prince, Detroit Pistons
225. Al Jefferson, Brooklyn Nets
226. Mario Hezonja, Denver Nuggets
227. Luc Mbah a Moute, San Antonio Spurs
228. Jared Dudley, Utah Jazz
229. Ian Clark, Washington Wizards
230. Matthew Dellavedova, Chicago Bulls
231. Justin Anderson, Phoenix Suns
232. Rajon Rondo, Cleveland Cavaliers
233. Andrew Bogut, Dallas Mavericks
234. Kyle Anderson, Golden State Warriors
235. Alec Burks, Sacramento Kings
236. Garrett Temple, Atlanta Hawks
237. Austin Rivers, Oklahoma City Thunder
238. David West, Los Angeles Clippers
239. Luke Kennard, Indiana Pacers
240. Yogi Ferrell, New York Knicks
Here are the full results from Round 9:
241. Zaza Pachulia, New York Knicks
242. Evan Turner, Indiana Pacers
243. Brandon Knight, Los Angeles Clippers
244. Kyle Kuzma, Oklahoma City Thunder
245. Anthony Tolliver, Atlanta Hawks
246. Ian Mahinmi, Sacramento Kings
247. Sean Kilpatrick, Golden State Warriors
248. J.J. Barea, Dallas Mavericks
249. Shabazz Muhammad, Cleveland Cavaliers
250. E'Twaun Moore, Phoenix Suns
251. Cristiano Felicio, Chicago Bulls
252. Jon Leuer, Washington Wizards
253. Jerian Grant, Utah Jazz
254. Ed Davis, San Antonio Spurs
255. Dwight Powell, Denver Nuggets
256. Lance Stephenson, Brooklyn Nets
257. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons
258. Jameer Nelson, Houston Rockets
259. Michael Beasley, Boston Celtics
260. Joakim Noah, Philadelphia 76ers
261. Omri Casspi, Milwaukee Bucks
262. Tim Frazier, Los Angeles Lakers
263. Ivica Zubac, Portland Trail Blazers
264. Kris Dunn, Minnesota Timberwolves
265. Doug McDermott, Memphis Grizzlies
266. Channing Frye, Miami Heat
267. Jeremy Lamb, Charlotte Hornets
268. Emmanuel Mudiay, New Orleans Pelicans
269. Alex Len, Orlando Magic
270. Tyus Jones, Toronto Raptors
Rounds 10-12 Results
Here are the full results for Round 10:
271. Justin Jackson, Toronto Raptors
272. Jason Terry, Orlando Magic
273. John Collins, New Orleans Pelicans
274. Lance Thomas, Charlotte Hornets
275. Luol Deng, Miami Heat
276. Nik Stauskas, Memphis Grizzlies
277. Terry Rozier, Minnesota Timberwolves
278. Josh Hart, Portland Trail Blazers
279. Wayne Ellington, Los Angeles Lakers
280. Mario Chalmers, Milwaukee Bucks
281. Hollis Thompson, Philadelphia 76ers
282. Jordan Bell, Boston Celtics
283. Lauri Markkanen, Houston Rockets
284. Willie Reed, Detroit Pistons
285. Brandon Jennings, Brooklyn Nets
286. Brandon Bass, Denver Nuggets
287. D.J. Augustin, San Antonio Spurs
288. Solomon Hill, Utah Jazz
289. Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards
290. Stanley Johnson, Chicago Bulls
291. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Phoenix Suns
292. Deron Williams, Cleveland Cavaliers
293. Noah Vonleh, Dallas Mavericks
294. Tyler Zeller, Golden State Warriors
295. Delon Wright, Sacramento Kings
296. Mike Muscala, Atlanta Hawks
297. Jeff Green, Oklahoma City Thunder
298. Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles Clippers
299. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
300. Gerald Henderson, New York Knicks
Here are the full results for Round 11:
301. Jonas Jerebko, New York Knicks
302. James Ennis III, Indiana Pacers
303. Monta Ellis, Los Angeles Clippers
304. Ben McLemore, Oklahoma City Thunder
305. Langston Galloway, Atlanta Hawks
306. Alex Abrines, Sacramento Kings
307. Kosta Koufos, Golden State Warriors
308. Tarik Black, Dallas Mavericks
309. Darrell Arthur, Cleveland Cavaliers
310. Corey Brewer, Phoenix Suns
311. DeAndre' Bembry, Chicago Bulls
312. Gerald Green, Washington Wizards
313. Luke Babbitt, Utah Jazz
314. Rodney McGruder, San Antonio Spurs
315. Devin Harris, Denver Nuggets
316. D.J. Wilson, Brooklyn Nets
317. Arron Afflalo, Detroit Pistons
318. Aron Baynes, Houston Rockets
319. Salah Mejri, Boston Celtics
320. Spencer Hawes, Philadelphia 76ers
321. Jason Smith, Milwaukee Bucks
322. Glenn Robinson III, Los Angeles Lakers
323. Shelvin Mack, Portland Trail Blazers
324. Boban Marjanovic, Minnesota Timberwolves
325. Richard Jefferson, Memphis Grizzlies
326. Mirza Teletovic, Miami Heat
327. Michael Carter-Williams, Charlotte Hornets
328. Ron Baker, New Orleans Pelicans
329. Terrence Jones, Orlando Magic
330. Tyler Ennis, Toronto Raptors
Here are the full results from Round 12:
331. Dante Cunningham, Toronto Raptors
332. Leandro Barbosa, Orlando Magic
333. Dragan Bender, New Orleans Pelicans
334. Joe Harris, Charlotte Hornets
335. Boris Diaw, Miami Heat
336. Rodney Stuckey, Memphis Grizzlies
337. Jarrett Allen, Minnesota Timberwolves
338. Justin Patton, Portland Trail Blazers
339. Nemanja Bjelica, Los Angeles Lakers
340. Jerryd Bayless, Milwaukee Bucks
341. Isaiah Canaan, Philadelphia 76ers
342. Trey Burke, Boston Celtics
343. Troy Daniels, Houston Rockets
344. Jarrett Jack, Detroit Pistons
345. Anthony Morrow, Brooklyn Nets
346. Beno Udrih, Denver Nuggets
347. Meyers Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
348. Spencer Dinwiddie, Utah Jazz
349. Isaiah Whitehead, Washington Wizards
350. Zhou Qi, Chicago Bulls
351. Troy Williams, Phoenix Suns
352. Timofey Mozgov, Cleveland Cavaliers
353. Raymond Felton, Dallas Mavericks
354. Denzel Valentine, Golden State Warriors
355. Jakob Poeltl, Sacramento Kings
356. Brandan Wright, Atlanta Hawks
357. Joffrey Lauvergne, Oklahoma City Thunder
358. Jose Calderon, Los Angeles Clippers
359. Guerschon Yabusele, Indiana Pacers
360. Quincy Acy, New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
- Jrue Holiday
- Gary Harris
- Joe Ingles
- Derrick Favors
- Anthony Davis
Full Roster (and overall picks)
Guards: Jrue Holiday (56th), Gary Harris (65th), Milos Teodosic (185th), Garrett Temple (236th), Langston Galloway (305th)
Forwards: Joe Ingles (116th), Derrick Favors (125th), Vince Carter (176th), Anthony Tolliver (245th), Brandan Wright (356th)
Centers: Anthony Davis (5th), Mike Muscala (296th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Look, this team isn't going to put fans in seats at the start of the season—until the wins start pouring in, of course.
It isn't a glamorous squad, and its identity will remain in constant flux as it picks apart the weaknesses of its opponents. But the benefit of avoiding star power for understated production, particularly for the second unit, is retaining flexibility and immense value at all positions.
Especially in a re-draft world, few teams can legitimately go 12 deep. These Atlanta Hawks can, which opens up all sorts of lineup combinations that otherwise would be unimaginable.
Not Done Dealing:
If a true rim-protecting specialist becomes available, these Hawks could easily attempt to ship off Milos Teodosic and let Garrett Temple or Langston Galloway (shockingly still on the board in the 11th round) assume more ball-handling responsibilities for the second unit.
I'm immediately calling Bryan Toporek's Milwaukee Bucks and seeing if he has any interest in a package that centers around Lucas Nogueira and Teodosic, ideally with him throwing in a bit of a sweetener to help level the deal.
Boston Celtics
- John Wall
- Markelle Fultz
- Dion Waiters
- Kenneth Faried
- Willie Cauley-Stein
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: John Wall (19th), Markelle Fultz (42nd), Dion Waiters (102nd), Trey Burke (342nd)
Forwards: Kenneth Faried (139th), Montrezl Harrell (222nd), Michael Beasley (259th), Jordan Bell (282nd)
Centers: Willie Cauley-Stein (79th), Marcin Gortat (162nd), Kyle O'Quinn (199th), Salah Mejri (319th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
OK, now I'm terrified. You know how you maybe get a little dizzy from looking at a computer for too long and everything around you seems smaller? Well, I'm feeling that right now.
Why did I draft Montrezl Harrell? Who thinks Michael Beasley is going to contribute major minutes to this team? Was Jordan Bell a smart risk? I don't even trust myself anymore. Do I have any real wing defense? Maybe my depth isn't what it should be, but I ride or die with my starting lineup.
We'll at least be fun in a "Don Nelson in Golden State" kind of way. 42-40, here I come.
Not Done Dealing:
Can I offer you a dentist's office treasure chest filled with Trey Burke, Kyle O'Quinn, Marcin Gortat and Markelle Fultz for Kawhi Leonard?
Brooklyn Nets
- D'Angelo Russell
- Jamal Murray
- Jaylen Brown
- Myles Turner
- Joel Embiid
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: D'Angelo Russell (76th), Jamal Murray (105th), Lance Stephenson (256th), Brandon Jennings (285th), Anthony Morrow (345th)
Forwards: Jaylen Brown (136th), Caris LeVert (165th), Jerami Grant (196th), D.J. Wilson (316th)
Centers: Joel Embiid (16th), Myles Turner (45th), Al Jefferson (225th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
This is a young, athletic team with wild versatility. We have the players to make anything work defensively. We can run anything from two bigs to four bigs to four guards to Lance at the 5—anything. There's an exciting offense in there somewhere, too—don't sleep on that backcourt.
And I also like to dream of the intangibles. The team's core is young, but Jefferson, Morrow and Jennings are renowned teammates.
In Brooklyn, Big Al can teach Embiid and Turner how to cook with just a single, perfected post move. Morrow can work with Murray beyond the arc. Jennings can help Russell—a fellow lefty—have the career that Jennings should have had but didn't. And Stephenson can mentor Brown and LeVert, each of whom has a heavy dose of Young Lance in his game. After all, it is destiny for Stephenson to return to Brooklyn where it all started for him.
Maybe this team couldn't topple a more conventionally built, proven group. But it'd be a heartwarming thrill to watch them try.
Not Done Dealing:
Embiid is pounding the table for T.J. McConnell.
Charlotte Hornets
- Patty Mills
- Buddy Hield
- DeMar DeRozan
- Joe Johnson
- Hassan Whiteside
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: DeMar DeRozan (27th), Patty Mills (87th), Buddy Hield (94th), Nick Young (147th), T.J. McConnell (214th), Jeremy Lamb (267th), Michael Carter-Williams (327th), Joe Harris (334th)
Forwards: Joe Johnson (154th), David Lee (207th), Lance Thomas (274th)
Centers: Hassan Whiteside (34th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Aside from having a straight-fire starting five, we've loaded up our roster with strong two-way wings. DeRozan, Johnson, Nick Young, Lance Thomas—we're all in on positionless basketball.
Seeing as we also have a bucket-getter like DeRozan and a rim protector like Whiteside, and you have a tough team to match up with.
Also, we have a brilliant owner/GM.
Not Done Dealing:
Deals? We don't need no stinkin' deals.
Chicago Bulls
- Dennis Smith Jr.
- Eric Gordon
- Jae Crowder
- Dario Saric
- Nikola Jokic
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Dennis Smith Jr. (71st), Eric Gordon (110th), Josh Richardson (191st), Matthew Dellavedova (230th), DeAndre' Bembry (311th)
Forwards: Jae Crowder (50th), Dario Saric (131st), P.J. Tucker (170th), Stanley Johnson (290th)
Centers: Nikola Jokic (11th), Cristiano Felicio (251st), Zhou Qi (350th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Rounding out the bench with versatile defenders and three-point shooters, Tucker, Richardson, Dellavedova, Johnson and Bembry can be inserted into any combination of lineups while addressing my squad's potential defensive shortcomings.
Cult hero Felicio gives the Bulls have a mobile, rim-running center who can catch lobs and stay in front of point guards on switches as he spells Jokic. He and Zhou Qi will also provide spacing and rim protection from the center position, which opens up the floor and draws opposing centers from the lane. That will allow the primary offensive initiators to run wild and make plays.
With length, speed, athleticism, depth, playmaking and floor spacing, this team checks all the boxes of what a modern NBA squad should be.
Not Done Dealing:
This roster has the foundation for a great team both in the short-term and the future, but there is always space for improvement. With the two primary offensive initiators age 22 or younger, it would be nice to improve the point guard position or at least add another pick-and-roll guard.
I would not be opposed to taking on a misfit player from another team in order to upgrade from Smith. Not because he isn’t good, but because the front office should have an elite player in that role in order to win now, and rookie point guards can be difficult to project.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chris Paul
- Avery Bradley
- Harrison Barnes
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Nikola Vucevic
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Chris Paul (9th), Avery Bradley (52nd), Kyle Korver (189th), Rajon Rondo (232nd), Deron Williams (292nd)
Forwards: Harrison Barnes (69th), Larry Nance Jr. (172nd), Shabazz Muhammad (249th), Darrell Arthur (309th)
Centers: Jonas Valanciunas (112th), Nikola Vucevic (129th), Timofey Mozgov (352nd)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
As good as my starting five is, the Cavaliers' bench is definitely one of the best in this league. With Rajon Rondo, Deron Williams, Kyle Korver, Shabazz Muhammed, Darrell Arthur, Nikola Vucevic and Timofey Mozgov all on board, we can bring in playmaking, shooting, slashing, size and rebounding to match up with whatever an opponent throws at us.
I didn't want this team to be one-dimensional or rely on one to two players to carry the scoring load. Paul, Rondo and Deron Williams will spread the love around while Korver, Bradley and Barnes bring the heat from the outside. Valanciunas and Vucevic are some of the league's top rebounders who can get buckets inside.
This is definitely among the best LeBron James-less Cavs teams ever constructed.
Not Done Dealing:
My only regret is not getting a true rim protector, and I'm hoping Nance. Jr. can take the next step in his third year. I would be willing to package Nance and one of my two starting-caliber centers for a shot-blocker to improve the overall team defense. Maybe even a Dwight Howard. Maybe...
Dallas Mavericks
- James Harden
- Marcus Smart
- Nicolas Batum
- Rudy Gay
- Dwight Howard
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: James Harden (8th), Marcus Smart (113th), Courtney Lee (188th), J.J. Barea (248th), Raymond Felton (353rd)
Forwards: Nicolas Batum (68th), Rudy Gay (128th), Al-Farouq Aminu (173rd), Noah Vonleh (293rd)
Centers: Dwight Howard (53rd), Andrew Bogut (233rd), Tarik Black (308th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
You might as well ship the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Dallas right now. I bolstered my otherworldly starting five with yet another versatile defender (Al-Farouq Aminu), a 40.1 percent three-point sniper (Courtney Lee) and a point guard who, per NBA.com, has ranked in the upper quarter of the league in derived offense from pick-and-rolls each of the past two seasons (J.J. Barea).
Add in a healthy Andrew Bogut to protect the rim in relief of Dwight Howard, and we can beat you with offense or defense by running or walking the ball up.
The Mavs are loaded.
Not Done Dealing:
So, I might be offering Dwight Howard around to 29 other teams hoping someone will bite. And I wouldn't mind landing a big man with deep range. Perhaps the Pistons might be wiling to discuss LaMarcus Aldridge for Howard and Noah Vonleh.
Denver Nuggets
- De'Aaron Fox
- Seth Curry
- Jabari Parker
- Carmelo Anthony
- JaVale McGee
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: De'Aaron Fox (75th), Seth Curry (106th), Devin Harris (315th), Beno Udrih (346th)
Forwards: Carmelo Anthony (15th), Jabari Parker (46th), Mindaugas Kuzminskas (166th), Caleb Swanigan (195th), Mario Hezonja (226th), Brandon Bass (286th)
Centers: JaVale McGee (135th), Dwight Powell (255th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Defense? Where we're going, we don't need defense.
The last time the Denver Nuggets were legitimately competitive, they could run and shoot you out of the building. With a team that puts the ball in the hands of a lightning-fast De'Aaron Fox, certified bucket-getters in Hoodie Melo, Parker and Seth Curry and a long athletic center in McGee, that starting five gives you a puncher's chance against anybody when their shots are falling.
With assistance from the mile-high altitude, we will let the natural elements of Colorado handle what Melo's lack of lateral movement cannot. My bench of solid veterans like Brandon Bass, Devin Haris and Dwight Powell give the entire team a mental and physical toughness that will benefit potential rookie steal Caleb Swanigan. We'll count on Kuzminskas for some versatile scoring when Melo and Parker take a seat.
Not Done Dealing:
Gut feeling? Carmelo ups his value early in the season by going on an absolute tear, as he tends to do. I wouldn't be against moving him if he brought back a stronger shooting guard and if Jabari Parker is a younger, less dramatic Melo in the making.
Detroit Pistons
- Jeff Teague
- Derrick Rose
- Rodney Hood
- Paul George
- LaMarcus Aldridge
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Jeff Teague (77th), Derrick Rose (137th), Bogdan Bogdanovic (257th), Arron Afflalo (317th), Jarrett Jack (344th)
Forwards: Paul George (17th), LaMarcus Aldridge (44th), Rodney Hood (104th), Taurean Prince (224th)
Centers: John Henson (164th), Jahlil Okafor (197th), Willie Reed (284th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Don't cheer for us. Don't gamble on us. Don't respect us. We don't need it. This is a family, and we're about to handle family business. We don't need random bandwagon fans who come around for the glory years. It's going to get dirty in the D.
Paul George is about to secure his first MVP award while LaMarcus and D-Rose return to the All-Star Game. And while we're at it, Bogdan Bogdanovic, go get your Sixth Man of the Year award. I don't even feel like I need to sell anything here. The real ones will know...
DEE-TROIT-BASKET-BALLLLLLLLLLLLL
Not Done Dealing:
I'm looking to trade Jahlil Okafor to Chino Hills High School for LaMelo Ball. Like they say in the books, an Okafor always pays his debts.
Golden State Warriors
- Stephen Curry
- Will Barton
- Danilo Gallinari
- Marcus Morris
- Greg Monroe
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Stephen Curry (7th), Will Barton (114th), Shaun Livingston (174th), Cory Joseph (187th), Sean Kilpatrick (247th), Denzel Valentine (354th)
Forwards: Danilo Gallinari (54th), Marcus Morris (127th), Kyle Anderson (234th)
Centers: Greg Monroe (67th), Tyler Zeller (294th), Kosta Koufos (307th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Last time I checked, Steph Curry was a two-time (and counting) NBA champion. Last time I checked, he changed the game.
Not only do these Warriors have elite talent, but they have solid depth as well. Shaun Livingston is maybe the best backup point guard around, while Cory Joseph and Sean Kilpatrick are solid off-the-bench scorers. Kyle Anderson is a bright, young role player who should only improve. Backup bigs Tyler Zeller and Kosta Koufos will spell Monroe when needed.
This team can adapt but also dictate.
Not Done Dealing:
This roster has a monopoly of legit point guards. Packaging Cory Joseph and a big for another stretch 4 or defensive stopper might not be a bad idea.
Houston Rockets
- Damian Lillard
- Victor Oladipo
- Terrence Ross
- Kevin Love
- Steven Adams
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Damian Lillard (18th), Victor Oladipo (103rd), Justin Holiday (223rd), Jameer Nelson (258th), Troy Daniels (343rd)
Forwards: Terrence Ross (138th), Sam Dekker (198th), Lauri Markkanen (283rd)
Centers: Kevin Love (43rd), Steven Adams (78th), Skal Labissiere (163rd), Aron Baynes (318th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
In completing my team, I kept looking for shooters. Everyone on my squad with the exception of Adams and Aron Baynes has a jumper, even the bigs like Skal Labissiere and Lauri Markkanen.
I can exhaust defenses by keeping them running all over the court. Stumbling into Justin Holiday in the eighth round felt like a steal. He’s a bonafide two-way player who can guard multiple positions.
Jameer Nelson is a capable and underrated veteran who can lead the second unit well.
Not Done Dealing:
My biggest concern is not have a designated stopper on the perimeter. I'd be willing to offer up a package around Oladipo or Ross for someone like Danny Green or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to get that shut-down defender.
Indiana Pacers
- Dennis Schroder
- Tyler Johnson
- Kawhi Leonard
- Markieff Morris
- Clint Capela
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Dennis Schroder (62nd), Tyler Johnson (122nd), Tyler Ulis (179th), Luke Kennard (239th)
Forwards: Kawhi Leonard (2nd), Markieff Morris (119th), Evan Turner (242nd), Domantas Sabonis (299th), James Ennis III (302nd), Guerschon Yabusele (359th)
Centers: Clint Capela (59th), Alan Williams (182nd)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
I rounded out my roster with perfect role players. Thrust into the lineup at season's end, Ulis exploded to average 18.0 points and 9.1 assists over the Phoenix Suns' final nine games. Even better, he did it with my guy—rebounding machine Alan Williams—in the pick and roll.
Evan Turner is two years removed from the Sixth Man of the Year mix and provides valuable playmaking and defensive versatility. Rounding it out is the sweet-shooting Luke Kennard, valuable Grizz reserve James Ennis III, bounce-back candidate Domantas Sabonis and the "Dancing Bear," Guershon Yabusele.
Combined with my stacked starting five, I have shooting, defense and athleticism in droves.
Not Done Dealing:
What do you get for the team that needs nothing? Well, I could see myself getting a veteran backup point guard or shooting guard to offset some of my youth there. With both Yabusele and Sabonis, I could dangle one of them to grab a Jameer Nelson/Jamal Crawford type to mentor my young backcourt and get some big buckets in the playoffs.
Los Angeles Clippers
- Elfrid Payton
- Dwyane Wade
- Kevin Durant
- Thaddeus Young
- Brook Lopez
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Dwyane Wade (63rd), Elfrid Payton (118th), Brandon Knight (243rd), Monta Ellis (303rd), Jose Calderon (358th)
Forwards: Kevin Durant (3rd), Thaddeus Young (123rd), Ersan Ilyasova (178th), Tyreke Evans (183rd), David West (238th)
Centers: Brook Lopez (58th), Bam Adebayo (298th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
This is a veteran squad with championship experience. Durant and Wade will motivate Lopez and form a Big Three you never saw coming.
This team can also easily shift to a small-ball lineup that brings veteran and versatile players like Ilyasova, Knight, Ellis and Evans into the fold.
Mentoring the young and improving Payton is Jose Calderon, who will play important minutes come playoff time. David West will take Bam Adebayo under his wing; it’s scary to think how well that could work out. This team thrives on depth and versatility.
And also Kevin Durant.
Not Done Dealing:
Some rival GMs were quick to jump on Elfrid Payton as a weakness here. But no, I am not buying it. He’s been in a bad situation in Orlando and has performed admirably. He’s also a hell of a defender. What my team needs is snipers off the bench to back up Wade.
I currently have a call out to Thunder GM Jackie Shepard about a JR Smith for Tyreke Evans swap and another to Raptors GM Jeremy Los for a Jamal Crawford for Tyreke Evans swap.
Los Angeles Lakers
- Lonzo Ball
- Kemba Walker
- Maurice Harkless
- Aaron Gordon
- Robin Lopez
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Lonzo Ball (22nd), Kemba Walker (39th), Marco Belinelli (202nd), Tim Frazier (262nd), Wayne Ellington (279th)
Forwards: Aaron Gordon (82nd), Maurice Harkless (159th), Bobby Portis (219th), Glenn Robinson III (322nd), Nemanja Bjelica (339th)
Centers: Robin Lopez (99th), Gorgui Dieng (142nd)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
The Lakers have the potential to light up the league. The starting five is rounded out by a strong mix of shooters and defenders. The squad has the experience needed to handle the 82-game grind with young, fresh legs. Walker will score over 20 points a night, but Ball needs to help create another 40 with his playmaking and spot-up shooting.
That may be asking a lot from a rookie, but Ball will show out quickly with his contagious style of unselfish basketball. If the Lakers buy in, they will stun the league.
Not Done Dealing:
If a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves were willing to give up defensive wing Kelly Oubre, emerging power forward Bobby Portis can be had in a trade.
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ricky Rubio
- Klay Thompson
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Blake Griffin
- Cody Zeller
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Klay Thompson (25th), Ricky Rubio (85th), Malcolm Brogdon (96th), Malik Monk (156th), Nik Stauskas (276th), Rodney Stuckey (336th)
Forwards: Blake Griffin (36th), Trevor Booker (205th), Doug McDermott (265th), Richard Jefferson (325th)
Centers: Cody Zeller (145th), Zach Collins (216th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
I'll circle back to lineup versatility. I can pull Rubio and plug Malik Monk into my starting 5 for added shooting, or sit Zeller for stretches and go super small-ball with Rubio-Monk-Brogdon-Klay-Griffin.
I loved stealing Trevor Booker, another quality defender, in Round 7 to add an energy guy who rebounds at a great clip. (He averaged eight boards in 24.7 minutes per game last season.)
Rookie Zach Collins is a 7'0", athletic wild card who should help address my rim-protection concerns for limited stretches, while Doug McDermott and Nik Stauskas provide additional shooting and can be hidden defensively by only playing them alongside two of my Rubio-Brogdon-Klay perimeter core.
Not Done Dealing:
While I like Collins' long-term upside, I fear he won't have the immediate impact I hope as a rookie. Then again, only asking him to be an eighth man playing the 15-20 minutes a game he was accustomed to last season at Gonzaga gives me reason for optimism.
Since this is only a one-year exercise for the 2017-18 season and Collins is my best shot-blocking threat, I'm in the market for a more imposing rim protector I can rely upon.
Miami Heat
- Mike Conley
- Andre Roberson
- Wilson Chandler
- Kelly Olynyk
- Marc Gasol
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Mike Conley (26th), Andre Roberson (95th), Dante Exum (206th), Thabo Sefolosha (215th)
Forwards: Wilson Chandler (86th), Kelly Olynyk (146th), Richaun Holmes (155th), Luol Deng (275th), Mirza Teletovic (326th), Boris Diaw (335th)
Centers: Marc Gasol (35th), Channing Frye (266th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Adding balanced depth to that perfect starting five is going to be a scary proposition for the rest of the league.
The Heat have 48 minutes of wing defense with Thabo Sefolosha platooning with Roberson. Ten of the 12 players have three-point range. Channing Frye and Boris Diaw bring rings along with range. Richaun Holmes will only keep getting better (6MOY alert), a healthy Luol Deng is a sure-fire bounce-back candidate and Mirza Teletovic is a perfect bench scorer for a team that can compensate for his defense. Dante Exum will only keep getting better.
There's depth on offense and defense at every position of this roster. Veteran leadership: check. Exciting young prospects: check. Past, present and future All-Stars: check.
Just give Miami the Larry O'Brien Trophy already.
Not Done Dealing:
Dante Exum straight up for Matthew Dellavedova. Delly is a win-now backup 1. Any team would be fortunate to have him running the second unit. He brings offensive acumen, shooting touch, defensive reckless abandon and six fouls to use in 20 minutes.
Milwaukee Bucks
- Reggie Jackson
- Khris Middleton
- Robert Covington
- Draymond Green
- Jonathan Isaac
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Khris Middleton (40th), Reggie Jackson (141st), Donovan Mitchell (201st), Mario Chalmers (280th), Jerryd Bayless (340th)
Forwards: Draymond Green (21st), Robert Covington (100th), Chandler Parsons (160th), Omri Casspi (261st)
Centers: Jonathan Isaac (81st), Lucas Nogueira (220th), Jason Smith (321st)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Versatility on both ends of the floor? Check. Defensive switchability? Check. Balanced scoring, akin to the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons? Check.
With Chandler Parsons, Omri Casspi, Donovan Mitchell, Jerryd Bayless, Jason Smith and Mario Chalmers coming off my bench, I can survive an injury to one of my starters without suffering too significant a drop-off. Just about every one of my players is an above-average three-point shooter—a necessity in today's NBA—and the passing ability of Green, Middleton and Parsons allows Jackson, Chalmers and Bayless to operate off-ball at times.
The lack of a traditional rim-protector center and go-to scorer may be my squad's Achilles' heel, but I'm confident in my reserves patching over those holes by further bolstering our organizational strengths.
Not Done Dealing:
If a rim protector went on the market, I'd dangle Isaac as my primary trade bait. As much as I'm intrigued by the rookie's long-term upside, he projects to be far less useful in a win-now scenario such as this.
That said, Green has proved plenty capable of soaking up minutes at the 5, so I'd also be willing to head into the season with this Frankenstein's monster of a starting five and reassess my options approaching the trade deadline as need be.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Dejounte Murray
- Norman Powell
- Brandon Ingram
- Paul Millsap
- Kristaps Porzingis
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Norman Powell (97th), Dejounte Murray (144th), Jonathon Simmons (157th), Kris Dunn (264th), Terry Rozier (277th)
Forwards: Paul Millsap (37th), Brandon Ingram (84th), Davis Bertans (204th), Kelly Oubre Jr. (217th)
Centers: Kristaps Porzingis (24th), Boban Marjanovic (324th), Jarrett Allen (337th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
This long, youthful team begins with Porzingis' burgeoning superstardom and bets hard on Ingram making a 'Most Improved' leap as a sophomore. Millsap's veteran versatility glues together athletic wings who can shoot, drive and get a stop. Powell, Jonathon Simmons and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all studs in their own way.
Davis Bertans provides even more lanky frontcourt floor spacing while Boban Marjanovic and Jarrett Allen ensure useful heft and grit, respectively. A trio of young point guards—Murray, Kris Dunn and Terry Rozier—is oozing with upside, but each has already proven enough to warrant major minutes as a dangerous running platoon.
Not Done Dealing:
If a star veteran point guard became available, I'd think about it if only for this team's collective youth being a potential issue and Millsap's not being known as a vocal leader. However, Murray and Dunn could wind up becoming stars, while Rozier is a solid rotation player. I'm perfectly fine not trading anyone while running and shooting everyone out of the building instead.
New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyle Lowry
- CJ McCollum
- Marquese Chriss
- James Johnson
- Willy Hernangomez
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Kyle Lowry (28th), CJ McCollum (33rd), Patrick McCaw (213th), Emmanuel Mudiay (268th), Ron Baker (328th)
Forwards: James Johnson (93rd), Marquese Chriss (148th), Juancho Hernangomez (208th), John Collins (273rd), Dragan Bender (333rd)
Centers: Willy Hernangomez (88th), Thon Maker (153rd)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
The Pelicans have two potential All-Stars in Lowry and McCollum to carry the squad. The starting lineup could potentially have four three-point threats if Chriss continues to develop as a shooter. Even Hernangomez has shown good touch in the mid-range.
The big question is whether the supporting cast is strong enough, though depth isn't a problem. Otherwise, this squad touts a strong mix of youth, veteran leadership, scoring and perimeter defense.
Not Done Dealing:
Searching for shot-blocking and even more shooting, Myles Turner will be a trade target for the Pelicans. The offer would include Hernangomez plus either Chriss or a bench player.
New York Knicks
- George Hill
- Wesley Matthews
- LeBron James
- Patrick Patterson
- Serge Ibaka
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: George Hill (61st), Wesley Matthews (120th), Yogi Ferrell (240th), Gerald Henderson (300th)
Forwards: LeBron James (1st), Patrick Patterson (121st), Kent Bazemore (181st), Jonas Jerebko (301st), Quincy Acy (360th)
Centers: Serge Ibaka (60th), Tyson Chandler (180th), Zaza Pachulia (241st)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
To paraphrase Monta Ellis, this team have it all: shooting, passing, defense, rim protection and versatility.
This team is built to contend in today’s NBA. We’ve got the greatest player on Earth. We’re surrounding him with three-point shooters at every position, all of whom can defend. We have excellent depth and lineup flexibility.
If we need more size, we can bring in Tyson Chandler or Zaza Pachulia and shift Ibaka to power forward in place of Patterson. If we want to go super-small, we can plug in Kent Bazemore or Yogi Ferrell.
If we need stretch bigs, we’ve got Jonas Jerebko and Quincy Acy.
Not Done Dealing:
I’m reasonably satisfied with the roster as is. Ideally, you want another All-Star, preferably another big-time scorer, to take some of the load off LeBron James. But that’s nearly impossible to do in this type of exercise.
I’d like another versatile big, like Danilo Gallinari, to pair with LeBron. But I don’t see any urgent needs.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- JJ Redick
- Trevor Ariza
- Ryan Anderson
- Jusuf Nurkic
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Russell Westbrook (4th), JJ Redick (64th), JR Smith (184th), Austin Rivers (237th), Ben McLemore (304th)
Forwards: Trevor Ariza (117th), Ryan Anderson (124th), Kyle Kuzma (244th), Jeff Green (297th)
Centers: Jusuf Nurkic (57th), Nene (177th), Joffrey Lauvergne (357th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
The first step in rounding out the bench was drafting a tenacious veteran center in Nene to solidify the reserve unit and help solidify OKC's locker room culture.
Austin Rivers provides microwave scoring both on and off the ball. JR Smith is JR freaking Smith. Jeff Green is switchable on the wing, and who knows, maybe this will be his year. Kyle Kuzma infuses this squad with some youth and potential while Ben McLemore and Joffrey Lauvergne are more than capable 11th and 12th men.
This team has spacing, defense and reserve scoring to surround the core, which is exactly what a modern NBA team needs.
Not Done Dealing:
In today's NBA, no team can have enough of a three-and-D presence. Adding long, athletic three-point shooting wings who can guard multiple positions without sacrificing anything on offense would be a great complement to Westbrook.
More transition offense would result in easier baskets, and scrappy defenders who can switch onto point guards would take pressure off Westbrook. Someone like Danny Green or Kent Bazemore could improve the overall aesthetic, add to the spacing and lift the team's defensive potential.
Orlando Magic
- Tony Parker
- Bradley Beal
- Gordon Hayward
- DeMarre Carroll
- Tristan Thompson
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Bradley Beal (32nd), Tony Parker (149th), Ty Lawson (212th), Jason Terry (272nd), Leandro Barbosa (332nd)
Forwards: Gordon Hayward (29th), DeMarre Carroll (209th), Terrence Jones (329th)
Centers: Enes Kanter (89th), Tristan Thompson (92nd), Frank Kaminsky (152nd), Alex Len (269th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
We are all in for 2018, Orlando. Enough compiling draft picks and assets and trading them for (worse) draft picks and assets. The team is built for right now.
Only a handful of teams can score with us, and we possess enough versatility to compete with any lineup in the modern NBA from top to bottom. Our least experienced player has been in the league for four seasons. We can play small with Thompson and four perimeter players, or we can go with a traditional lineup anchored by our half-court scorers.
This team can zig or zag. Get those Magic puns ready.
Not Done Dealing:
We'll probably chill, but we could use a three-and-D point guard or a good defensive power forward. But we'll be OK either way.
Philadelphia 76ers
- Jeremy Lin
- Zach LaVine
- Andrew Wiggins
- Dirk Nowitzki
- DeMarcus Cousins
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Zach LaVine (80th), Jeremy Lin (140th), Tony Allen (161st), Hollis Thompson (281st), Isaiah Canaan (341st)
Forwards: Andrew Wiggins (41st), Dirk Nowitzki (101st), Matt Barnes (221st)
Centers: DeMarcus Cousins (20th), Marreese Speights (200th), Joakim Noah (260th), Spencer Hawes (320th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Superstars win championships, but when you can't get your hands on a LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, etc., your squad needs to have an identity. And these Philadelphia 76ers are about three things: intensity, spacing and intensity.
Ignore for a moment how amazing it is that every starter is a better-than-average three-point shooter and look at the personalities on this team—Matt Barnes, Tony Allen, Boogie Cousins, Joakim Noah. Imagine these intense dudes together in a one-year, superteam-less playoffs.
Imagine how much they would frustrate and anger opposing players. Imagine how their passion would elevate the defense of younger players like Wiggins and LaVine. Imagine Dirk as a third or fourth option, free to fill a role instead of having to carry an offense.
This is a dangerous squad, and it's going to be amazing to see Hollis Thompson get a ring.
Not Done Dealing:
Could probably use another (a?) scorer and/or a rim protector. *Looks longingly at Joel Embiid*
Phoenix Suns
- Isaiah Thomas
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Josh Jackson
- Pau Gasol
- Andre Drummond
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Isaiah Thomas (10th), Tim Hardaway Jr. (111th), Darren Collison (171st), E'Twaun Moore (250th)
Forwards: Josh Jackson (70th), Marvin Williams (190th), Justin Anderson (231st), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (291st), Corey Brewer (310th), Troy Williams (351st)
Centers: Andre Drummond (51st), Pau Gasol (130th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
The Suns' greatest asset may be their depth. The bench is brimming with players who can fill and defend multiple positions, particularly on the wing. Marvin Williams might emerge as the better option to start at power forward, be it alongside Drummond or Gasol. Justin Anderson and Corey Brewer are all heart and hustle, while E'Twaun Moore, Troy Williams and Darren Collison can fill it up from the perimeter.
That versatility, more than anything, will afford Phoenix the opportunity to hang with just about anyone in the NBA.
Not Done Dealing:
Is it wrong to want to trade my No. 1 pick? As great as Thomas can be, his limitations, particularly on defense, are too glaring to ignore. And while scoring point guards may be the all the rage, it's probably better for the team as a whole if the person running the offense isn't also the offense itself.
A deal with Dave Schilling's Celtics that would send Thomas and, say, Justin Anderson and Corey Brewer to Boston in exchange for John Wall and Dion Waiters would allow Phoenix to split its playmaking and scoring duties more evenly between two audacious guards while moving Hardaway Jr. to the second unit.
Portland Trail Blazers
- Kyrie Irving
- Iman Shumpert
- Jayson Tatum
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- DeAndre Jordan
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Kyrie Irving (23rd), Frank Ntilikina (203rd), Iman Shumpert (218th), Josh Hart (278th), Shelvin Mack (323rd)
Forwards: Jayson Tatum (83rd), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (98th), Zach Randolph (143rd), Bojan Bogdanovic (158th)
Centers: DeAndre Jordan (38th), Ivica Zubac (263rd), Justin Patton (338th)
Starters:
The Case for My Squad:
Building around Irving is simple in theory, but it comes with a lot of moving parts. You need perimeter defense, which the Blazers have whether Tatum or MKG is on the floor (not to mention Shump in one-on-one situations). You also need help at the rim. Enter DeAndre Jordan.
Additionally, you want players who can hit open jumpers when Uncle Drew needs a bailout at the end of an isolation. Last season, Bogdanovic knocked down 40.7 percent of his wide-open three-pointers and 39 percent of his catch-and-shoot treys, per NBA.com. And Josh Hart, who may end up seeing more time on this roster than in real life because of how late we drafted 2s, was a 40.4 percent shooter from deep a year ago at Villanova.
Knowing Irving will play a ton of minutes, we were able to take a risk with Ntilikina as his understudy. Drafting rookies at both backup guard positions may be bold, but we like Shelvin Mack being the voice of experience behind both of them.
Overall, we hit everything needed to accommodate Irving. Knowing we would, we also drafted two reserves (MKG, Randolph) early for ensured depth. There's just one thing we kind of forgot about...
Not Done Dealing:
The problem with drafting for depth and defense is that you seriously miss out on reliable secondary and tertiary scoring options. Catering so specifically to one player doesn't help, either. Perhaps we could reach a deal with the Houston Rockets involving Victor Oladipo and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/Iman Shumpert. I'd still have Jayson Tatum to help hide Irving, and Houston would get a reliable defender to play alongside Damian Lillard.
Sacramento Kings
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Danny Green
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- JaMychal Green
- Al Horford
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (66th), Danny Green (115th), Tony Snell (175th), Alec Burks (235th), Delon Wright (295th), Alex Abrines (306th)
Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (6th), JaMychal Green (126th), Justise Winslow (186th)
Centers: Al Horford (55th), Ian Mahinmi (246th), Jakob Poeltl (355th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
My roster is deeper than anyone's at the wing spots, where everyone can either shoot threes or defend several positions at an elite level. Most guys do both.
I've put a ton of playmaking responsibility on Giannis' shoulders, but he can handle it. I envision him taking another step toward LeBron James' level of total game control. Nobody needs conventional point guards when you have a 7-footer who runs the offense from the wing.
I'm trusting KCP to run some secondary pick-and-roll, and I'll need Tony Snell to prove last year's two-way play wasn't a fluke. Mahinmi is healthy in our hypothetical re-draft world, and he's a top-notch rim protector who'll spell Horford off the bench whenever we're not going small.
Wings who can defend and hit treys are the future, and I have the best collection.
Not Done Dealing:
I'd be willing to move Burks or even JaMychal Green for a backup ball-handler. Giannis and Horford can both take up minutes at the 4, and I'd like a more proven facilitator off the bench.
San Antonio Spurs
- Eric Bledsoe
- Evan Fournier
- Jimmy Butler
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
- Nerlens Noel
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Eric Bledsoe (47th), Evan Fournier (107th), Allen Crabbe (167th), D.J. Augustin (287th), Rodney McGruder (314th)
Forwards: Jimmy Butler (14th), CJ Miles (134th), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (194th), Luc Mbah a Moute (227th)
Centers: Nerlens Noel (74th), Ed Davis (254th), Meyers Leonard (347th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
People will sleep on the inaginary Spurs. You might already be napping. Good. We prefer to fly under the radar.
Aside from perhaps the Sacramento Kings, no group comes remotely close to matching our top-to-bottom versatility. Our best players work on or off the ball. Our most talented scorers are also above-average passers. We have plus stoppers at every damn position—and that includes shooting guard, where Rodney McGruder, a friggin' steal in Round 11, is already a stud. We switch everything, and then some.
Good luck outmaneuvering this team. You're going to need it.
Not Done Dealing:
Scouring the market for more grit on the glass is a tempting venture. I'm definitely calling Howard Beck over in the Big Apple about Patrick Patterson. I'm also phoning Grant Hughes of the Sacramento Kings to talk shop on JaMychal Green.
Ultimately, though, the Spurs are leaning into a switching spree, and they have eyes for Khris Middleton of Bryan Toporek's Milwaukee Bucks. Aiming for someone's second-round pick is bold, but offering Evan Fournier and CJ Miles for Middleton and a filler (Jerry Bayless?) should, I'm hoping, be enough to get him on the phone.
Toronto Raptors
- Jordan Clarkson
- Devin Booker
- Ben Simmons
- Gary Harris
- Mason Plumlee
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Devin Booker (30th), Jordan Clarkson (150th), Jamal Crawford (210th), Tyus Jones (270th), Tyler Ennis (330)
Forwards: Ben Simmons (31st), Tobias Harris (90th), Justin Jackson (271st), Dante Cunningham (331st)
Centers: Mason Plumlee (91st), Dewayne Dedmon (151st), Bismack Biyombo (211th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
When you look at my squad, you may laugh or underestimate us...good. We're the underdogs. We have young, hungry, future NBA stars ready to take the next leap in the NBA.
We're going to play fast, score a lot of points and do just enough on the defensive end to win games. Ben Simmons and Devin Booker will be an unguardable duo that will drive defenses crazy, and Jamal Crawford will be the veteran sixth man that can get us buckets when we need it.
Not Done Dealing:
We'd love a veteran point guard who could play some defense and shoot it well from three-point range.
Utah Jazz
- Patrick Beverley
- Andre Iguodala
- Otto Porter
- Nikola Mirotic
- Rudy Gobert
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Andre Iguodala (73rd), Pat Beverley (108th), Manu Ginobili (168th), Jerian Grant (253rd), Spencer Dinwiddie (348th)
Forwards: Otto Porter (48th), Nikola Mirotic (133rd), Amir Johnson (193rd), Jared Dudley (228th), Solomon Hill (288th), Luke Babbitt (313th)
Centers: Rudy Gobert (13th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Playing the Jazz will be an unrelenting test of every opponent's will. With the possible exception of Manu Ginobili, the nine or 10 guys who will play are both capable and willing defenders. And even Ginobili, who just turned 40, has been schooled by the defensive wisdom of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for 15 years and has a top-50 career steal percentage.
Opposing teams will never get a break. Every single possession will be a grind. And they'll play up that tension by slowing things down on the offensive end. Most games will be a war of attrition, where toughness is critical. And that's an attribute this team has in abundance.
Not Done Dealing:
The Jazz are all-in on the defense-always philosophy, but going from eight or nine stoppers to seven or eight probably wouldn't cost them that. A young scorer who's proven he can be a No. 1 option could be a target. Something like Otto Porter or Andre Iguodala for Orlando's Bradley Beal could be interesting for both sides.
Washington Wizards
- Goran Dragic
- Lou Williams
- Julius Randle
- TJ Warren
- Karl-Anthony Towns
Full Roster (and overall picks):
Guards: Goran Dragic (49th), Lou Williams (72nd), Ish Smith (192nd), Ian Clark (229th), Jodie Meeks (289th), Isaiah Whitehead (349th)
Forwards: Julius Randle (109th), TJ Warren (132nd), Taj Gibson (169th), Jon Leuer (252nd), Gerald Green (312th)
Centers: Karl-Anthony Towns (12th)
Starting Lineup:
The Case for My Squad:
Like any team with championship aspirations, the X-factors are on the marquee outside the Verizon Center. The Wizards need KAT to be a top-five player in his third season; otherwise, we're a playoff team hoping for injury luck. If Towners can be the 28-point, 13-rebound, 40-plus percent three-point shooter his trajectory suggests, we have a chance.
Investing top-five-round draft picks in Randle and Warren is a gamble on development. They're each heading into make-or-break years, and we can't afford any breaks.
Our veteran depth makes us a serious threat for 50 wins and a deep playoff run, but nothing is given when you're betting on yet-to-be-realized potential.
Not Done Dealing:
Should a team approach us with a skilled, starting-caliber veteran forward, we'd be remiss not to listen.