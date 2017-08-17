B/R's 2017 NBA Re-Draft: Who's Got the Best Roster from Top to Bottom?

33 of 38

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Full Roster (and overall picks):

Guards: Kyrie Irving (23rd), Frank Ntilikina (203rd), Iman Shumpert (218th), Josh Hart (278th), Shelvin Mack (323rd)

Forwards: Jayson Tatum (83rd), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (98th), Zach Randolph (143rd), Bojan Bogdanovic (158th)

Centers: DeAndre Jordan (38th), Ivica Zubac (263rd), Justin Patton (338th)

Starters:

Kyrie Irving

Iman Shumpert

Jayson Tatum

Bojan Bogdanovic

DeAndre Jordan

The Case for My Squad:

Building around Irving is simple in theory, but it comes with a lot of moving parts. You need perimeter defense, which the Blazers have whether Tatum or MKG is on the floor (not to mention Shump in one-on-one situations). You also need help at the rim. Enter DeAndre Jordan.

Additionally, you want players who can hit open jumpers when Uncle Drew needs a bailout at the end of an isolation. Last season, Bogdanovic knocked down 40.7 percent of his wide-open three-pointers and 39 percent of his catch-and-shoot treys, per NBA.com. And Josh Hart, who may end up seeing more time on this roster than in real life because of how late we drafted 2s, was a 40.4 percent shooter from deep a year ago at Villanova.

Knowing Irving will play a ton of minutes, we were able to take a risk with Ntilikina as his understudy. Drafting rookies at both backup guard positions may be bold, but we like Shelvin Mack being the voice of experience behind both of them.

Overall, we hit everything needed to accommodate Irving. Knowing we would, we also drafted two reserves (MKG, Randolph) early for ensured depth. There's just one thing we kind of forgot about...

Not Done Dealing:

The problem with drafting for depth and defense is that you seriously miss out on reliable secondary and tertiary scoring options. Catering so specifically to one player doesn't help, either. Perhaps we could reach a deal with the Houston Rockets involving Victor Oladipo and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/Iman Shumpert. I'd still have Jayson Tatum to help hide Irving, and Houston would get a reliable defender to play alongside Damian Lillard.

—Bryant Knox