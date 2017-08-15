B/R NBA Re-Draft 2nd Round: Who's Got the Best Duo?August 15, 2017
If there’s one thing about today’s NBA that’s become painfully obvious, it’s that you have to have a Big Three—at minimum—to truly belong in the upper echelon of the league.
And as the math goes, you must have a killer tandem before you can grow to Big Three-and-beyond status.
Bleacher Report put 30 of its best basketball minds in charge of re-drafting the entire league, and if you missed the first installment of our five-part series, we've got you covered.
At this point, we know that LeBron James plus just about anybody equals a ridiculous duo. The question is: What strategy did his new team implement when selecting his running mate?
We also must ask: Should the league be more afraid of a Kyle Lowry-C.J. McCollum or John Wall-Markelle Fultz backcourt?
All 30 GMs are here to justify their first two picks and why their new dynamic duos are ready to compete.
Think we could've done better? Confident we nailed it?
Hit the comments below.
How It Works
- The draft order was determined in the most sophisticated manner known to humankind: online randomized number generation.
- All GMs are drafting with the 2017-18 season in mind. We’re not building a dynasty. We’re assembling squads for next season—and next season only.
- Every current NBA player and free agent is eligible for this draft
- All current injuries are healed; however, injury history and injury-proneness are relevant knowing they impact current skill sets/ability to stay on the court.
- GMs were responsible for making their picks in an allotted five-minute time period. They snooze? They lose. After that five minutes, auto-draft would select the player with the top Estimated Wins Added, according to ESPN.com.
Before we dive into the results and analysis, it's important we lay down a few ground rules and guidelines.
(Chris Bosh has been excluded from the process due to a potentially career-ending health condition).
Got it? Let's do this.
Round 1 Results
Here are the full results from Round 1:
1. LeBron James, New York Knicks
2. Kawhi Leonard, Indiana Pacers
3. Kevin Durant, LA Clippers
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Anthony Davis, Atlanta Hawks
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sacramento Kings
7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
8. James Harden, Dallas Mavericks
9. Chris Paul, Cleveland Cavaliers
10. Isaiah Thomas, Phoenix Suns
11. Nikola Jokic, Chicago Bulls
12. Karl-Anthony Towns, Washington Wizards
13. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
14. Jimmy Butler, San Antonio Spurs
15. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
16. Joel Embiid, Brooklyn Nets
17. Paul George, Detroit Pistons
18. Damian Lillard, Houston Rockets
19. John Wall, Boston Celtics
20. DeMarcus Cousins, Philadelphia 76ers
21. Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks
22. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
23. Kyrie Irving, Portland Trail Blazers
24. Kristaps Porzingis, Minnesota Timberwolves
25. Klay Thompson, Memphis Grizzlies
26. Mike Conley Jr., Miami Heat
27. DeMar DeRozan, Charlotte Hornets
28. Kyle Lowry, New Orleans Pelicans
29. Gordon Hayward, Orlando Magic
30. Devin Booker, Toronto Raptors
Round 2 Results
Here are the full results for Round 2:
31. Ben Simmons, Toronto Raptors
32. Bradley Beal, Orlando Magic
33. C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
34. Hassan Whiteside, Charlotte Hornets
35. Marc Gasol, Miami Heat
36. Blake Griffin, Memphis Grizzlies
37. Paul Millsap, Minnesota Timberwolves
38. DeAndre Jordan, Portland Trail Blazers
39. Kemba Walker, Los Angeles Lakers
40. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
41. Andrew Wiggins, Philadelphia 76ers
42. Markelle Fultz, Boston Celtics
43. Kevin Love, Houston Rockets
44. LaMarcus Aldridge, Detroit Pistons
45. Myles Turner, Brooklyn Nets
46. Jabari Parker, Denver Nuggets
47. Eric Bledsoe, San Antonio Spurs
48. Otto Porter, Utah Jazz
49. Goran Dragic, Washington Wizards
50. Jae Crowder, Chicago Bulls
51. Andre Drummond, Phoenix Suns
52. Avery Bradley, Cleveland Cavaliers
53. Dwight Howard, Dallas Mavericks
54. Danilo Gallinari, Golden State Warriors
55. Al Horford, Sacramento Kings
56. Jrue Holiday, Atlanta Hawks
57. Jusuf Nurkic, Oklahoma City Thunder
58. Brook Lopez, LA Clippers
59. Clint Capela, Indiana Pacers
60. Serge Ibaka, New York Knicks
Toronto Raptors: Picks 30, 31
First Pick: Devin Booker (30)
Second Pick: Ben Simmons (31)
The Case For My Duo:
I know what you're thinking: Ben Simmons at the start of the 2nd round?!?!
Hear me out, though. Simmons was seen as one of the more versatile players to come into the NBA since LeBron James. He's 6'10", 240 pounds with incredible vision and ball-handling skills for a man his size. Sure, his jumper needs some work, but I don't need him to shoot (I will have a couple other guys for that).
It's a risky pick, but pair him up with Devin Booker and you have a dynamic duo that will give defenders fits.
Orlando Magic: Picks 29, 32
First Pick: Gordon Hayward
Second Pick: Bradley Beal
The Case For My Duo:
Anyone else feeling shades of Grant Hill and T-Mac in 2000? This duo is ankle surgery-free and ready to bring Orlando what it deserves.
Beal and Hayward are two big-time perimeter scorers who can both succeed with and without the ball. We couldn’t ask for a more complementary wing duo. They’ll take turns carrying the load and they both possess the positional fluidity the previous regime so desperately wanted in Orlando.
Bonus points for Beal coming back home to Florida and possessing a name built for Magic puns (Coming soon to the Orlando Sentinel C-section: Abraca-Bradley).
New Orleans Pelicans: Picks 28, 33
First Pick: Kyle Lowry
Second Pick: C.J. McCollum
The Case For My Duo:
C.J. McCollum is on the way up and I couldn't pass on the chance to put together one of the league's top backcourts. It brings a balanced one-two punch of offense and defense.
McCollum gives this Pelicans' lineup a 20-point scorer every night, which should take some pressure off Lowry. McCollum can also handle the ball, and it in today's league, it helps to have multiple ball-handlers who can initiate and generate offense.
Charlotte Hornets: Picks 27, 34
First Pick: DeMar DeRozan
Second Pick: Hassan Whiteside
The Case For My Duo:
DeRozan at No. 28 is great. Hassan Whiteside at 34, ahead of Blake Griffin and Marc Gasol? Not so much, which is why the Hornets’ previous GM, Mr. Auto Pick, was relieved of his duties following this selection.
Still, a case can be made for this duo. There are worse cores to build around than one featuring a beast of a scorer and a dynamic rim protector.
Miami Heat: Picks 26, 35
First Pick: Mike Conley
Second Pick: Marc Gasol
The Case For My Duo:
No hypotheticals here. We know how perfect this pairing is.
With Gasol expanding his game past the three-point line, these two now threaten defenses from every zone of the offensive end. And don't forget the tandem boasts All-Defensive Team and Defensive Player of the Year trophies.
They've made the playoffs together in seven straight seasons (a span that includes three 50-plus-win seasons).
Their pick-and-rolls are lethal. Gasol was third in the entire NBA last year in points per game as a roll man, while Conley was 13th in points per game as the PNR ball-handler and in the 93rd percentile in points per possession in that same role, per NBA.com.
Memphis Grizzlies: Picks 27, 36
First Pick: Klay Thompson
Second Pick: Blake Griffin
The Cae For My Duo:
A Klay-Blake pairing combines two of arguably the top 15 players in the league. I certainly want the ball in Thompson's hands more than he's had it with Golden State, but Griffin's playmaking affords my new-look Grizzlies the ability to continue utilizing Klay as a floor-spacing, catch-and-shoot threat who we run off countless screens.
Griffin has lost some explosion, but he's refined his offensive game, and a rebounding spike should be expected with DeAndre Jordan no longer around to swallow up an inordinate amount of misses. He affords me the incredible value of lineup flexibility (power forward, center, point-center) and gives me an elite inside-outside duo.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Picks 24, 37
First Pick: Kristaps Porzingis
Second Pick: Paul Millsap
The Case For My Duo:
Find a better two-way front-line duo in this make-believe league, I dare you.
Paul Millsap is the savvy, veteran, glue-guy sidekick to both Porzingis and my roster overall. Both can stretch the floor to the three-point line, play with their back to the basket, face up, pick-and-roll, pop, block shots, finish plays, competently handle the ball and literally do everything.
Though neither is a rebounding savant, they'll be strong collective defensive presences both inside and out while filling up the entire stat sheet. Surrounding them with shooters and at least one strong driver will unlock every ounce of the crazy potential here.
Portland Trail Blazers: Picks 23, 38
First Pick: Kyrie Irving
Second Pick: DeAndre Jordan
The Case For My Duo:
Rip City? Meet Lob City.
Although DeAndre Jordan isn't going to be a true No. 2 option, he'll be an excellent pick-and-roll complement to Kyrie Irving. He's shot at least 70 percent from the field the last three seasons, and you know that's not going to change with Uncle Drew setting him up at and above the rim.
To be frank, Jusuf Nurkic was a real option here considering he'd be long gone by the next time we picked. Based on what we saw late last season, he's got a chance to be a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate.
The problem is that his sample size of success is small, and while Nurkic Fever is a very real epidemic in Portland, so is injuries to big men.
Jordan, although not the most well-rounded center, has missed just eight games in the last seven seasons—an important factor for such a battered Blazers franchise. Combine that with his defense at the cup and you've got the right Robin to Kyrie's Batman.
Los Angeles Lakers: Picks 22, 39
First Pick: Lonzo Ball
Second Pick: Kemba Walker
The Case For My Duo:
A backcourt of Lonzo Ball and All-Star Kemba Walker presents a powerful pair of complementary guards with different styles.
Ball is a true facilitator. His ability to pass guys open may be transcendent.
Walker is a true scorer, which will blend well with Ball’s unselfishness. Defensively, Walker will be charged with guarding the point while the younger, taller Ball is better suited to check 2-guards.
Offensively, either player can initiate the offense, but Walker would slot at the 2. As additional guards rotate in, both can fill either backcourt slot as needed.
Milwaukee Bucks: Picks 21, 40
First Pick: Draymond Green
Second Pick: Khris Middleton
The Case For My Duo:
Khris Middleton may be perceived as a reach at No. 40 overall, but I knew he wouldn't make it back to me in Round 3. While he might not scream "superstar," he's one season removed from averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals, and he's a career 40.4 percent shooter from deep.
Defensive versatility is the backbone of my roster, and with Green and Middleton on board, my squad is already positioned to switch defensive assignments on a whim.
Like Green, Middleton is a capable passer, which makes my team far more unpredictable for opponents on both ends of the court.
Philadelphia 76ers: Picks 20, 41
First Pick: DeMarcus Cousins
Second Pick: Andrew Wiggins
The Case For My Duo:
Bet you think that fancy grade-A maple syrup (let's call it Andrew Wiggins) sitting on the counter in Philly is just harmless pancake topping. Maybe it used to be when it was in Minnesota. But now—it's POISON!
Due to extended exposure to Boogie Cousins, Wiggins is now pure poison and a KILLER. The innocence? The toothy smile? Gone. The on-court timidity that prevented him from taking full advantage of his skill and athleticism? LOL, DeMarcus has Andrew dunking on teammates in practice and yelling at them when they're down.
It's a new day, NBA, and it's ruled by Boogie and the Canadian killer.
Boston Celtics: Picks 19, 42
First Pick: John Wall
Second Pick: Markelle Fultz
The Case For My Duo:
I have two point guards! What the hell is my problem?
My problem is this is a point guard's league. You need guys at multiple positions who can handle the ball and create shots for themselves.
Look at the two guys who went after me. Kevin Love and LaMarcus Aldridge. W-A-S-H-E-D. Might as well have an elite point guard next to one of the most talented rookie backcourt players to hit in the league in some time. Fultz shot 41.3 percent from three in college last year. Yeah, that's college and the NBA line is not the same. But a shooter is a shooter. Markelle is basically my 2-guard here.
These guys are going to be great together.
Houston Rockets: Picks 18, 43
First Pick: Damian Lillard
Second Pick: Kevin Love
The Case For My Duo:
Fans expect the "space" in Space City, so when I saw Kevin Love was still available, I snatched him up in a heartbeat.
The things he and Lillard can do together running the pick-and-roll are special. And Love is a better player than his numbers in Cleveland indicate.
I now have two guys who can drop 25 per night, hit from deep and score at the rim. That’s a pretty good start.
Now we must add some defense, though.
Detroit Pistons: Picks 17, 44
First Pick: Paul George
Second Pick: LaMarcus Aldridge
The Case For My Duo:
Many people have given up on LaMarcus Aldridge. They don't believe he can be a key part of a championship team. His best days are behind him. He's overrated.
You know who else had those labels? Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace, Rip Hamilton and Chauncey Billups.
You know what else happened? The 2004 NBA Finals.
Detroit is a place to rejuvenate your career. Just as Charlie Villanu...nevermind. LMA and PG13 should be able to play well together as a small-ball frontcourt.
Brooklyn Nets: Picks 16, 45
First Pick: Joel Embiid
Second Pick: Myles Turner
The Case For My Duo:
No doubt that Embiid and Turner would be frightening defensively. Each guy is a menace at the rim, and each is mobile enough to guard quicker players along the perimeter. Still, what really elevates this tandem is that they’d also thrive offensively.
Both players are excellent scorers around the rim, and they can stretch it out a little. Last year, each player shot above 40 percent from midrange, finished in the top 12 in three-point percentage among centers and hit better than 78 percent of his free throws.
In a league where teams are in a hurry to downsize, this front line would wreak havoc on both ends.
Denver Nuggets: Picks 15, 46
First Pick: Carmelo Anthony
Second Pick: Jabari Parker
The Case For My Duo:
While everybody has their eyes on Giannis, Jabari Parker was a fringe All-Star on an emerging squad in the East. If history repeats itself, he should be just fine when he comes back from his injury and will be ready to play Robin alongside Giannis (or in this case, Carmelo).
In a league that's more focused on putting up buckets more than ever, pairing Melo and Jabari together would be a nightmare to defend. The best thing for either of these players would be seeing single coverage, and that would come in spades.
San Antonio Spurs: Picks 14, 47
First Pick: Jimmy Butler
Second Pick: Eric Bledsoe
The Case For My Duo:
Fielding 1-2 punches that offer equitable upside on both offense and defense can be tough...unless you're the head coach my team.
Butler is an All-Defense staple whose progression into an all-everything offensive player has made him a bona fide All-NBA mega-human. Eric Bledsoe, meanwhile, is the superstar of non-superstars. His defense is already solid and will only improve next to Butler, he's a quality playmaker and he hits enough of his spot-up treys to seamlessly play off his Power 3 sidekick.
Seriously, I deserve some sort of a medal for getting him at No. 48.
Utah Jazz: Picks 13, 48
First Pick: Rudy Gobert
Second Pick: Otto Porter
The Case For My Duo:
Advanced numbers loved Otto Porter last season, but betting on him to duplicate his success without John Wall setting him up is a gamble. Still, outside shooting is crucial in a lineup that features Gobert, and Porter finished fourth in three-point percentage and seventh in True Shooting Percentage in 2016-17, per TeamRankings.com. Even if he's merely the outlet surrounding a pick-and-roll, he should get plenty of open looks.
On the other end, Porter will be joined by the defensive version of an elite point guard. Gobert makes everyone look better because he cleans up so many mistakes. Porter will be allowed to play much more aggressively on the perimeter knowing the game's best rim protector is behind him.
Washington Wizards: Picks 12, 49
First Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns
Second Pick: Goran Dragic
The Case For My Duo:
Try stopping a pick-and-roll or dribble hand-off when Dragic rubs shoulders with KAT. Dragic's downhill instincts pair perfectly with KAT's stretchy mid-to-outer range excellence. And when KAT draws doubles in the post, Dragic makes defenses pay.
If the Wizards get to the playoffs, Dragic's veteran point presence and trusty ball-handling will create KAT’s biggest career moments to date.
Chicago Bulls: Picks 11, 50
First Pick: Nikola Jokic
Second Pick: Jae Crowder
The Case For My Duo:
In a league where the combination of defensive versatility, three-point shooting and ball movement is at such a premium, Jae Crowder was a no-brainer. Any team with Jokic will struggle defensively, as his lack of explosive athleticism hinders him, but Crowder can help pick up that slack with his ability to guard four positions.
With an offensive juggernaut and the perfect complementary role player, the Bulls are now primed to play a beautiful brand of basketball featuring cutting, three-point shooting and defensive switchability.
Phoenix Suns: Picks 10, 51
First Pick: Isaiah Thomas
Second Pick: Andre Drummond
The Case For My Duo:
As much as the NBA has started shifting toward positionless, switchable basketball, the league is still all about the pick-and-roll at heart. To that end, the combination of Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond could be devastating.
According to NBA.com, Thomas ranked in the 95th percentile in efficiency among pick-and-roll ball handlers last season. Drummond dropped to the 58th percentile among roll men, but finished in the 72nd percentile the year prior, when Reggie Jackson was healthy and the Detroit Pistons were pick-and-rolling their way into the playoffs.
Defensively, having a giant shot-swatter behind Thomas is critical. For all his effort on that end, there's only so much IT can do at his size to stop bigger, stronger opponents at the point of attack. With Drummond manning the backline, Thomas can at least have more latitude to lunge for steals and create easy opportunities going the other way.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Picks 9, 52
First Pick: Chris Paul
Second Pick: Avery Bradley
The Case For My Duo:
The NBA has become more and more perimeter-oriented, so I knew my first two picks had to be two-way guards or wings who could not only create for themselves but also be able to stop opponents.
Chris Paul and Avery Bradley are arguably the best defensive backcourt in this re-draft. Both are incredibly intelligent, hard workers who can shoot threes and create for others. Primarily known as a defender, Bradley scored 16.3 points alongside ball-dominant Isaiah Thomas while shooting 39.0 percent from three.
Every night, my backcourt is going to provide plenty of offense while working to contain the opponent’s guard as well.
Dallas Mavericks: Picks 8, 53
First Pick: James Harden
Second Pick: Dwight Howard
The Case For My Duo:
Full disclosure: I may have been on vacation during the draft and may have missed my second pick while wakeboarding. And I may have preferred Al Horford (and half a dozen other centers). But! Did you know that Howard averaged 15.4 rebounds per 36 minutes last season—the highest mark of his career? Or that he was eighth in the league in True Shooting Percentage and fourth in Effective Field Goal Percentage?
So, sure, things didn't work out so well the first time Dwight and The Beard got together. But chemistry won't be a problem on my version of the Mavs, as Harden feeds Howard on rim run after rim run and Dwight rejoices by re-establishing his ownership of the paint at the other end.
Golden State Warriors: Picks 7, 54
First Pick: Stephen Curry
Second Pick: Danilo Gallinari
The Case For My Duo:
When I drafted Gallo 54th overall, I was looking for someone who could take some of the offensive load off Steph's shoulders. Gallo was one of the few remaining guys who can truly go off. He ended his 2017 campaign strong with a .622 TS%, per Basketball-Reference (just behind Curry's .624).
In a small ball era dominated by three-point shooting, Steph and Gallo have as much firepower as any duo in this make-believe league. With both able to handle the ball, I think they'll play off each other well despite their defensive shortcomings.
There will be buckets. It is known.
Sacramento Kings: Picks 6, 55
First Pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Second Pick: Al Horford
The Case For My Duo:
Al Horford went about 25 picks too late because he doesn’t do anything sexy. This is going to be a team built on passing, spacing and defensive versatility, though, which is why he fits so perfectly with Giannis.
Horford gives me some stretch at a premium position, can work as a pick-and-pop option with Antetokounmpo and can be a scoring hub if defenses force the ball out of my best player’s hands.
Atlanta Hawks: Picks 5, 56
First Pick: Anthony Davis
Second Pick: Jrue Holiday
The Case For My Duo:
Even though the two real-life New Orleans Pelicans enjoy actual on-court chemistry, this was all about value.
Both Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis are two-way assets constantly stricken by injury, which is presumably why the latter fell further than expected and wound up in my lap. With his injuries healed, he'll not only resume functioning as one of the league's most devastating on-ball backcourt defenders, but he'll bully the opposition by driving to the hoop and engaging in constant pick-and-roll action with Davis.
This duo is swimming in raw talent and it retains unmatched two-way versatility.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Picks 4, 57
First Pick: Russell Westbrook
Second Pick: Jusuf Nurkic
The Case For My Duo:
Taking Nurkic in the second round solidified an exciting pick-and-roll tandem, and gives Westbrook a rim-running target who can finish or make plays for others. Now, the rest of the roster can be plugged in around them.
Nurkic is a fantastic big man to be a focal point of the offense next to Westbrook, as he proved upon his arrival to Portland. But it is also important that he can give Westbrook a break from shouldering the burden of the entire offense.
With so much talent, scoring and playmaking, this combination is set up to be one of the most dangerous in the league.
LA Clippers: Picks 3, 58
First Pick: Kevin Durant
Second Pick: Brook Lopez
The Case For My Duo:
Brook Lopez was my No. 2 pick. But let's skip ahead to Round 3 to talk about my real dynamic duo.
At 35, Dwyane Wade is still one of the more efficient guards in the NBA and knows a thing or two about winning championships. Yes, Wade was my third pick, but we all know that come Finals time, Wade and Durant could be one of the more intimidating 1-2 punches this league has to offer.
Clutch? Yeah, that’s taken care of. Defense? Wade may be slowing down, but he’ll bring it when needed.
If all this doesn’t work for you, the thought of defenders flocking to KD while Lopez just stands wide open under the rim or in the corner for a knock-down 3 (which he can do now) is pretty scary for opposing teams.
Indiana Pacers: Picks 2, 59
First Pick: Kawhi Leonard
Second Pick: Clint Capela
Clint Capela is not a finished product. I’ll admit that. He is, however, the prototypical modern big. And he’s on a rapid development curve.
Last year, he nearly doubled his scoring, despite playing fewer than five minutes more. In the playoffs, he was a rim-protecting demon with an astonishing 2.5 blocks per game in 26 minutes.
Good luck scoring inside against him and Leonard. On offense, the two also mesh beautifully as Capela will screen to give Kawhi the extra space he needs. And if a team gets too aggressive on Kawhi, Capela will roll and use his 88-inch-plus wingspan to deposit the basketball in their face.
New York Knicks: Picks 1, 60
First Pick: LeBron James
Second Pick: Serge Ibaka
The beauty of a redraft: It shows you just how few true stars there are. You can’t create a Big 3, or even a Big 2.
Is Ibaka the co-star here? Or is it George Hill (my next pick)? Either way, I’ve got the best one-two punch, because I have LeBron.
The Ibaka-James pairing provides stout defense and rim protection. The Hill-James pairing gives me a foundation of playmaking, three-point shooting and perimeter D. And Hill can run the offense when LeBron needs a breather.