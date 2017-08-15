B/R NBA Re-Draft 2nd Round: Who's Got the Best Duo?

0 of 33

B/R: Brian Konnick

If there’s one thing about today’s NBA that’s become painfully obvious, it’s that you have to have a Big Three—at minimum—to truly belong in the upper echelon of the league.

And as the math goes, you must have a killer tandem before you can grow to Big Three-and-beyond status.

Bleacher Report put 30 of its best basketball minds in charge of re-drafting the entire league, and if you missed the first installment of our five-part series, we've got you covered.

At this point, we know that LeBron James plus just about anybody equals a ridiculous duo. The question is: What strategy did his new team implement when selecting his running mate?

We also must ask: Should the league be more afraid of a Kyle Lowry-C.J. McCollum or John Wall-Markelle Fultz backcourt?

All 30 GMs are here to justify their first two picks and why their new dynamic duos are ready to compete.

Think we could've done better? Confident we nailed it?

Hit the comments below.