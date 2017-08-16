NBA Re-Draft Part 3: Who's Got the Best Starting 5?

0 of 36

B/R: Brian Konnick

If you're just joining us in this NBA re-draft to end all re-drafts…hoo boy—you're in for a shock.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are separated by about as much real estate possible when looking at NBA cities. Carmelo Anthony is in an awkwardly familiar place.

James Harden and Dwight Howard are reunited and hoping the experiment works better this time around for the...well, we won't spoil the surprise.

Our first two installments focused on first-round alpha dogs and top tandems. This time we're breaking down each starting five and why the respective general managers made the selections he or she did.

Those GMs? They're none other than Bleacher Report's NBA scribes, editors and other brilliant basketball brainiacs.

Strap in, everybody. This ride ain't slowing down now.