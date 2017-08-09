Shinsuke Nakamura Remains Favorite Against Jinder Mahal Even with Backstage Heat

Credit: WWE.com

Shinsuke Nakamura's potential and popularity will make Jinder Mahal the underdog at SummerSlam despite being the WWE champion going into the Aug. 20 pay-per-view.

The King of Strong Style knocked off John Cena recently to earn this title shot, but a botched move during the bout was as big a story afterward as his victory.

An errant inverted exploder suplex sent Cena on to his head, and the company's headman was reportedly not happy. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated wrote that Vince McMahon was "furious" with Nakamura afterward.

That won't necessarily put him in the doghouse, though.

Barrasso also noted: "Despite McMahon's anger, which was more in defense of Cena than it was an indictment of Nakamura, he has not lost faith in the Japanese star."

And he shouldn't. Nakamura was a major star before he even walked into a WWE ring. He's miles more popular than Mahal. He'd surely have superior matches as the top titleholder than The Maharaja could.

And while Mahal is hitting his head on his ceiling during an underwhelming reign, Nakamura's charisma and athletic gifts have him poised to keep getting better. The former NXT champ is simply the superior fit as the man with the crown.

The New Age Insiders podcast joked how hard it is to imagine Mahal retaining at SummerSlam:

Mahal had his time. The focus on him surely created some buzz in India. Now it's time to upgrade at the position.

Plus, WWE can build anticipation by having Baron Corbin stalk him. The Lone Wolf is sure to be lurking at SummerSlam and beyond, waiting for the right moment to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The appeal of that story will urge WWE to go with Nakamura as champ, furious chairman and all.