WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Projections for Brock Lesnar and Each Champion at PPV

Credit: WWE.com

After defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to capture the Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar is finally in a situation where it appears as though his title reign is in danger.

Not only has Paul Heyman alluded to Lesnar quitting WWE and heading to UFC if he were to drop the title, but he happens to be set up perfectly to lose the belt while also not taking a loss.

The situation could not be more perfect for a performer wanting to look strong and a company wanting to stay in his good graces in the hopes that he'll return several months down the road for another big match.

If Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe makes any of the other two challengers tap out or succumb to a pinfall, they become the new universal champion and Lesnar takes a few months off to train or sit on his behind and do nothing.

WWE gets what it wants by having someone else hold the title to be defended on Raw events, and Lesnar gets what he wants by not having to be the one to lose, hurting his momentum going forward.

However, this is WWE. This is a company that has done everything in its power to perpetually make Lesnar seem like he's above all the rules and the entire roster—including legends like The Undertaker.

Skepticism is encouraged with this, as Lesnar should lose, but history has shown that he won't drop the title.

It may not be the "smart money" to take a fool's gamble and say the title-holder will retain despite the severe handicap of the champion's advantage being thrown out the window, but this is The Beast Incarnate, and if WWE wants to keep him in the spotlight, having him as champion is what the company will prioritize.

What do you think is going to happen with our current champions in WWE and who will walk out of SummerSlam with the gold? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below!

