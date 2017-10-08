Odell Beckham Jr Fantasy Outlook After Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard Injury

Brad Penner/Associated Press

The New York Giants entered the year with several top options at wide receiver, but a pair of injuries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers could make things difficult.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, both Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were ruled out after suffering ankle injuries. This could not only slow down the Giants offense even more, it could cause fantasy owners to make adjustments.

When healthy and at his best, Marshall is one of the top red-zone options in the NFL. Shepard is an option all over the field with his quality route-running and consistency, but Eli Manning will have to find other options on the roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the clear first option for the Giants and his role won't change much based on the latest news. The Pro Bowler will get tons of targets and remain a high-upside threat in every game, keeping him a must-start regardless of opponent.

There is no way he is available in any leagues, but his value is higher as the clear No. 1 target. If he takes advantage of his opportunity, he could be even better over the next couple of games.

On the other hand, the injuries could provide an opening for tight end Evan Engram.

The rookie entered the game with 30 catches for 200 yards and becomes one of the few offensive playmakers remaining on the roster. He was already worthy of a pickup after his recent success, but if Marshall and Shepard remain out the tight end could become a fantasy star.

Roger Lewis becomes the next option at receiver for the Giants and could become a streaming option for desperate teams in deep leagues. He had just seven catches last season and seven more coming into this week, but scored in the second half after Marshall and Shepard were ruled out. However, it's hard to expect too much production for the undrafted free agent, but could be worth a look on the waiver wire in case he receives consistent playing time.