Jon Jones on Appearing at WWE SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar: 'It Crossed My Mind'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

On the heels of laying down a challenge to Brock Lesnar, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones commented on the possibility of appearing at WWE SummerSlam on Aug. 20.

When asked about showing up ringside by a Twitter user early Wednesday morning, Jones replied, "It's crossed my mind."

After defeating Daniel Cormier for the title at UFC 214, Jones called out Lesnar and drummed up interest in a potential superfight.

After Jones finished off Cormier, he said the following in a post-fight interview, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press: "Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon."

In response, Lesnar said, "Be careful what you wish for, young man."

The 40-year-old Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion, but he has fought just once since losing to Alistair Overeem in 2011.

Lesnar returned to the Octagon at UFC 200 last year and beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, but it was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for hydroxy-clomiphene.

The current WWE Universal champion was subsequently suspended for one year, but Jones' smack talk has led to speculation regarding another UFC return.

At SummerSlam, Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match.

The added caveat is that he will leave WWE if he loses, which has generated even more talk regarding an eventual tilt with Jones.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).