    Rafael Marquez Among 22 Sanctioned for Ties to Drug Trafficking

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Mexico's Rafael Marquez stretches during a training session of the national soccer team in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Mexico will face El Salvador for a 2018 World Cup qualifier soccer match on Friday. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    Moises Castillo/Associated Press

    Mexican football star Rafael Marquez is among a group of 22 people sanctioned for ties to a drug trafficking ring.

    According to Christopher Sherman of the Associated Press, the veteran defender is joined on the list by Raul Flores Hernandez, said to be the head of the organisation, per the United States Treasury. The department also shared the news on Twitter:

    Marquez is one of the most celebrated Mexican football players of all time, having won the UEFA Champions League twice with Barcelona. He currently plays for Atlas, the club where he started his professional career.

    According to the report, a football team and casino were among a group of 43 entities also cited, but it's not clear whether Atlas is the club in question.

    Attempts to contact the 38-year-old's agent, Enrique Nieto, were unsuccessful, per Sherman. Julio Cesar Alvarez, a famous Mexican singer, has also been cited due to his "longstanding relationship with Flores Hernandez."

