    Jerry Jones Reiterates to TMZ He Doesn't Think Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivers his speech during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again expressed his belief Wednesday that superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be suspended by the NFL.

    When asked by TMZ Sports if he anticipated league discipline against Elliott, the newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famer simply responded, "No."

    Elliott is currently under league investigation concerning a domestic violence allegation against the running back from a 20-year-old woman in Columbus, Ohio, last year, according to TMZ.

    No charges were brought against Elliott after the Columbus City Attorney's Office determined there was "conflicting and inconsistent information," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

    Despite that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there was a "growing sense" Elliott could face a short suspension in July.

    Jones first said he does not expect a suspension last week, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

    Elliott was everything the Cowboys could have hoped for from an on-field perspective last season, as he led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards en route to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro First Team selection.

    A suspension of any length would hurt Dallas' running game significantly, but the team does boast arguably the NFL's top offensive line and a stable of veteran backs including Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Make Freeman NFL's Highest-Paid RB 💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      What to Watch for in Cowboys' First Preseason Game

      Marcus Mosher
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Breaking Down Madden 18 Player Rankings

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Value Fantasy Draft Picks for 2017

      Matt Camp
      via Bleacher Report