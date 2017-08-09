Jerry Jones Reiterates to TMZ He Doesn't Think Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended

David Richard/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again expressed his belief Wednesday that superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be suspended by the NFL.

When asked by TMZ Sports if he anticipated league discipline against Elliott, the newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famer simply responded, "No."

Elliott is currently under league investigation concerning a domestic violence allegation against the running back from a 20-year-old woman in Columbus, Ohio, last year, according to TMZ.

No charges were brought against Elliott after the Columbus City Attorney's Office determined there was "conflicting and inconsistent information," per ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Despite that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there was a "growing sense" Elliott could face a short suspension in July.

Jones first said he does not expect a suspension last week, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott was everything the Cowboys could have hoped for from an on-field perspective last season, as he led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards en route to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro First Team selection.

A suspension of any length would hurt Dallas' running game significantly, but the team does boast arguably the NFL's top offensive line and a stable of veteran backs including Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman.