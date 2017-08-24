Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Latest Vegas Lines, Predictions for Megafight

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Saturday's clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is among the most hyped fights in the history of boxing, but the matchup is one-sided on paper.

Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 and considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, while McGregor has never had a professional fight as a boxer.

There has been plenty of betting action on the UFC Lightweight champion despite that fact, but he remains a significant underdog in what will be the biggest challenge of his combat sports career.

With the moment of truth nearly here for both Mayweather and McGregor, let's take a look at the latest betting lines, along with predictions for how the bout will play out.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds (courtesy of OddsShark.com)

Mayweather betting line: 1-5

McGregor betting line: 77-20

Mayweather money line: -500

McGregor money line: +385

Mayweather vs. McGregor Predictions

If Mayweather decides to employ his usual game plan, there is seemingly little that can stop him from going the distance and winning decisively on the scorecards.

The 40-year-old veteran has won each of his past seven fights by decision with five of them being unanimous.

Based on pre-fight comments from both combatants, however, there appears to be a desire to create some fireworks.

McGregor hasn't been shy about his intentions, as he made it clear during the July press tour that he wants to embarrass Mayweather.

According to Gene Wang of the Sydney Morning Herald, the Irishman has his heart set on knocking out "Money" in the early stages of the contest: "There's no other way about it. His little legs, his little core, his little head. I'm going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words. What can I say? I'm a young, confident, happy man that's worked extremely hard for this."

Aside from boxing experience, McGregor has plenty of advantages from a physical perspective.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Mayweather acknowledged that fact:

"He's a lot younger. When you look at myself and Conor McGregor on paper, he's taller, has a longer reach, he's a bigger man from top to bottom. He's a lot younger, so youth is on his side. And I've been off a couple of years. And I'm in my 40s. So, if you look at everything on paper, it leans toward Conor McGregor."

Mayweather also admitted to Smith that he has lost a step compared to what he once was in addition to no longer being a big knockout threat as he was earlier in his career.

Despite that, Mayweather expressed a desire to go on the offensive against McGregor in order to give the fans an entertaining fight: "This can't be a defensive fight. I have to go to him. I owe the public because of the [Manny] Pacquiao fight. They weren't pleased with that. They're gonna be pleased with this fight here."

Since McGregor is entering his domain, the pressure rests squarely on Mayweather's shoulders to win and do so convincingly.

McGregor's only chance to win the fight is likely to be aggressive in an effort to end it early. A brawl favors him more than a boxing bout would, but that strategy could also leave him susceptible.

Mayweather is an elite counterpuncher who knows how to pick his spots, and that will allow him to end his knockout drought in a winning effort over McGregor to improve to 50-0.

Prediction: Mayweather wins via fifth-round KO