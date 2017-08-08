Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Reunion Story Must Continue Patient Pace on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's slow, unsteady reconciliation is a powder keg of a story, and WWE has to delay the eventual explosion.

The two former members of The Shield reuniting is going to be a massively powerful moment. Few things in the current era have connected with fans on as deep a level as the black-clad trio that once roamed the WWE jungles in search of prey. Building more anticipation before rebuilding that group is the smart route.

Surprisingly, it's the one WWE is taking as we speak.

Too many angles are hot-shotted. Too many climaxes hurried. Rollins trying to convince Ambrose that he's no longer the man who plunged a knife into his and Roman Reigns' backs is not that.

For weeks, Ambrose has kept his distance from The Kingslayer, even if they happened to be fighting the same enemy.

On Monday's Raw, that distrust angered Rollins. Even so, he came to Ambrose's rescue when Cesaro and Sheamus clobbered Ambrose in the ring.

Afterward, The Lunatic Fringe put out his fist to signal a partial Shield reunion; Rollins rejected the offer.

The crowd surged at the sight of the possible reformation. Fans buzzed about it online. There was an undeniable energy surrounding the moment.

Fightbooth PW pointed out that Ambrose and Rollins is a money story:

That's absolutely true. But WWE will only get one shot at this. The third or fourth time they become partners won't be nearly as memorable.

Rushing to the finish here will rob Ambrose and Rollins' reunion of reaching its potential, of being a true classic moment. WWE's best bet is to drag this out past SummerSlam on August 20, making the suspense it builds the lifeblood of Raw in the coming months.