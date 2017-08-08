Carlos Vela Will Transfer from Real Sociedad to Los Angeles Football Club

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Carlos Vela is set to leave Real Sociedad to join Los Angeles Football Club, who will play in MLS beginning next season.

The La Liga side confirmed the departure via their official Twitter account (h/t ESPN's Dermot Corrigan), as the Mexico international makes the switch to the United States. Vela is set to join his new team in January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

