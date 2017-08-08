    Carlos Vela Will Transfer from Real Sociedad to Los Angeles Football Club

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Carlos Vela of Real Sociedad reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and Athletic Club Bilbao at Estadio Anoeta on March 12, 2017 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Carlos Vela is set to leave Real Sociedad to join Los Angeles Football Club, who will play in MLS beginning next season. 

    The La Liga side confirmed the departure via their official Twitter account (h/t ESPN's Dermot Corrigan), as the Mexico international makes the switch to the United States. Vela is set to join his new team in January.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Real Sociedad logo
      Real Sociedad

      Barca's Inigo Martinez Move Stalls Over Fee

      Getty Images
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dortmund Open to Selling Dembele — for €120M

      ESPNFC.com
      via ESPNFC.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Everton's Sigurdsson Deal Falling Apart

      Jason Burt,
      via The Telegraph
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Southampton Sign Mario Lemina

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report