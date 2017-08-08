David Phelps Placed on Mariners 10-Day DL with Elbow Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners placed reliever David Phelps on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right elbow impingement.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported Phelps is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Phelps, 30, is 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He's struck out 62 batters in 54 innings while converting 21 holds, most of which came in Miami. The Marlins traded Phelps to Seattle in July in exchange for four prospects.

Phelps left Sunday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals with elbow discomfort.

“The last couple of times out, I just really haven’t gotten loose like I have in the past,” Phelps told reporters afterward. “As far as getting loose out of the bullpen, it is fine, but as soon as I get in the game it’s a little tight. I can tell the ball just isn’t coming out and my stuff hasn’t really been the same. In the past, I’ve pitched through things until I broke my arm. I thought it was better to let (trainers) come out. They’ve known about it and we’ve been treating it.”

The Mariners remain in the thick of the AL wild-card hunt, but injuries to their pitching staff could derail their hopes over the final two months. Ace Felix Hernandez might miss the next month with a shoulder injury, and they already lost Hisashi Iwakuma, Evan Marshall and Evan Scribner earlier this season.