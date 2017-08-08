Carlos Gonzalez Reportedly Offered 'Lucrative' 4-Year Rockies Contract in Spring

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Carlos Gonzalez was reportedly offered "a lucrative four-year deal from the Colorado Rockies this spring," according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez, 31, didn't sign that extension, however, and is set to hit free agency this winter. He's struggled in 2017, hitting just .228 with seven home runs and 32 RBI, potentially limiting his value on the market.

Gonzalez is in the final season of a seven-year, $80 million contract and likely decided against signing an extension with the Rockies in the hope of earning another long-term and lucrative contract to close out his career.

Coming off another strong campaign that saw him hit .298 with 25 homers and 100 RBI, Gonzalez bet on himself to post big numbers again. And seeing as Gonzalez hit at least 25 homers and 85 RBI in five of the last seven seasons coming into 2017, it was a justifiable gamble.

It seems to have backfired, though Gonzalez's body of work should count for something.

"...One season shouldn't diminish what the whole package is and what a guy can do," Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta told Nightengale while talking about free agency. "You can struggle for a little while. It's going to happen. If a guy hits .200 for a while, it doesn't mean he's a .200 hitter."

"Anomalies happen, whether it's a great year or a bad year," Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo added. "Oftentimes, there's reasons and rationales that may not be clear. A player may be nicked up and grinding through a little discomfort or an injury because he was good enough to play but not hurt enough to be on the DL. So many things go into it."

Gonzalez will likely receive some benefit of the doubt. But given that he'll be 32 next season, his disappointing 2017 campaign might force him to accept a contract less lucrative than the extension the Rockies reportedly put on the table.