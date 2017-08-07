Jay Cutler Says His Wife Kristin Cavallari Pushed Him to Sign with Dolphins

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jay Cutler spoke publicly Monday for the first time since ending his brief retirement from the NFL and signing with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Cutler agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins. The 34-year-old had been transitioning to a broadcasting career with Fox Sports.

Cutler said his wife, Kristin Cavallari, was a strong proponent of his return to the field, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"She got tired of me being around the house," Cutler said, per the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly.

Cutler gave the press conference hours after landing in Miami. Andy Slater of 940 WINZ showed him arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday morning:

Cutler is coming off a 2016 season in which he played five games before undergoing surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum. He said Monday he isn't worried about the injury, telling reporters that his arm will "come back quickly," per Kelly.

The 11-year NFL veteran added he doesn't think his lack of offseason training will be an issue, either.

"The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great of cardiovascular shape," he said, per Conor Orr of NFL.com.

Cutler said that his bigger concern is signing with the Dolphins so late into the offseason since he'll have to "fast forward" the process of building a rapport with his teammates on offense, according to Kelly.

Cutler played under Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for a season with the Chicago Bears when Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015.

"He takes care of quarterbacks," Cutler said of Gase, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. "Look at his track record. Everywhere he's been around quarterbacks, they've been successful."

Cutler's past experience with Gase will be valuable as he tries to learn the Dolphins playbook in a relatively short amount of time.

As expected, the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad reported Cutler won't play in Miami's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Cutler said he isn't guaranteed to be Miami's starting quarterback, according to Schad, but it's likely only a matter of time before he supplants Matt Moore as the Dolphins' No. 1 QB in the depth chart.