Little League World Series Regionals 2017: NJ Crushes NY, Ohio Beats Michigan

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Qualification for the 2017 Little League World Series continued Monday across all regions of the United States.

Both the Southeast and Southwest regions are nearing a conclusion, with action in the two regions set to close Wednesday.

The remaining regions won't be decided for another few days, though, with games scheduled through Saturday in the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest and West.

Below are the scores from Monday and a brief recap of every game.

Monday Schedule

Great Lakes: Ohio (West Side) def. Michigan (Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores), 10-2

Mid-Atlantic: New Jersey (Holbrook) def. New York (Plainview), 9-0

Southeast: Georgia (Peachtree) def. Alabama (Ladonia Youth Sports), 14-11

Northwest: Washington (Walla Walla Valley) vs. Idaho (Lewiston), 8-7 (seven innings)

Great Lakes: Illinois (Hinsdale) def. Kentucky (Lexington Eastern), 5-2

New England: Connecticut (Fairfield American) def. Maine (South Portland American), 8-0

West: Utah (Dixie) vs. Hawaii (Hilo), 11:30 a.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Maryland (Thurmont) vs. Pennsylvania (Upper Providence), 4 p.m. ET

Midwest: Missouri (Webb City) vs. Nebraska (Kearney), 4 p.m. ET

Southwest: New Mexico (Eastdale) vs. Texas-West (McAllister Park National), 5 p.m. ET

Midwest: Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover America) vs. South Dakota (Sioux Falls), 7 p.m. ET

New England: New Hampshire (Goffstown Junior Baseball) vs. Massachusetts (Holden), 7 p.m. ET

Southeast: Tennessee (Goodlettsville Baseball) vs. North Carolina (North State), 7 p.m. ET

West: Northern California (Canyon Creek) vs. Southern California (Santa Margarita National), 7:30 p.m. ET

Southwest: Texas-East (Lufkin) vs. Louisiana (Eastbank), 9 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

Ohio def. Michigan, 10-2

Coming off a 22-4 victory in its previous game, Ohio brought the lumber out again Monday, earning a 10-2 win over Michigan.

Kate Polido and Lake Cundiff were the standout performers at the plate. Polido went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, while Cundiff was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Ohio also received an excellent effort from starting pitcher Braedyn Moore. Moore went five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out eight Michigan batters.

Cundiff replaced Moore after Joey Randazzo doubled to lead off the sixth for Michigan. Cundiff needed 13 pitches to end the game and give Ohio the victory.

New Jersey def. New York, 9-0

Garrett Drew and Chris Cartnick pitched a combined one-hitter as they shut out New York en route to a 9-0 win for New Jersey.

Drew opened the game and went the first four innings, striking out five and allowing a one-out double to Steven Kurre in the top of the third. Cartnick came on to start the fifth and allowed one baserunner after New Jersey first baseman R.J. Vashey committed an error on a ground ball by Hunter Scott.

Vashey had more than made up for his mistake earlier in the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put New Jersey ahead 5-0. It was part of a four-run inning that helped break the game open.

Georgia def. Alabama, 14-11

The pursuit of a 2017 Little League World Series title is over for Alabama following its 14-11 loss to Georgia on Monday.

The Little League's official Twitter account shared highlights from the offensive showcase:

Up as many as six runs early in the game, Georgia allowed Alabama to tie the game 9-9 with a six-run fourth inning. Lane Griggs and JR Kitchens both cleared the fences with a pair of two-run homers and Jaxon Yoxtheimer doubled home a run before scoring himself on an error by Georgia outfielder Sully White.

Georgia responded swiftly, though, with an RBI double by Garrett Arrington and back-to-back home runs by Bryce Alewine and Kaleb Cost to take a 13-9 lead. Georgia wouldn't look back from there.

Washington def. Idaho, 8-7

A pair of singles from Hayden Lomeli and Joe Baffney were the difference as Washington defeated Idaho 8-7 in extra innings Monday.

Idaho tied the game with a solo home run Jordan Tinney to lead off the bottom half of the sixth. The homer only prolonged the inevitable, though.

Brixen Betzler hit a one-out double in the top of the seventh and came home on Lomeli's single. Lomeli took an extra base during the play, which allowed him to move to third on Tanner Swopes' groundout and then and score on Baffney's single one batter later.

Tinney singled in the bottom of the seventh to bring Idaho to within a run, but Teigen Knewbow grounded out to end the game and hand Idaho its first defeat of the Northwest regional round.

Illinois def. Kentucky, 5-2

A four-run third inning powered Illinois to a 5-2 win over Kentucky on Monday.

Illinois was already up 1-0 entering the third after a sacrifice fly from Ben Oosterbaan in the second. The team added its second run on an error by Kentucky second baseman Max DeGraff. A single by Andres Waelter one batter later loaded the bases, and Joe Boggs plated two runs with a single. Oosterbaan brought things full circle with his second sacrifice fly to cap off Illinois' scoring.

The five runs were more than enough for the trio of Waelter, Charlie Bergin and Oosterbaan, who combined to allow two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight.

Connecticut def. Maine, 8-0

Ethan Righter stymied the Maine offense for five innings to help secure an 8-0 victory for Connecticut on Monday.

Righter allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters over his five innings of work.

Connecticut needed a strong performance from Righter because it struggled to create much distance on Maine until scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Matthew Vivona led off with a solo home run. A double by Sean O'Neil and a single from Owen Kalagher brought two more runs home. And Michael Iannazzo walked with the bases loaded to tally Connecticut's final run of the game.

With a five-run cushion, Connecticut brought on Vivona to shut the door in the sixth.