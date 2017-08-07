Knicks Reportedly Hire Barack Obama's Brother-in-Law Craig Robinson

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have reportedly hired Craig Robinson to serve multiple roles in their front office, "including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks' development league team in Westchester," according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Robinson—the brother of Michelle Obama and brother-in-law of former president Barack Obama—was previously the Milwaukee Bucks' vice president of player and organizational development.

There is some discrepancy as to Robinson's precise role in New York, however. According to Ian Begley of ESPN.com, "Robinson is not expected to serve as general manager for the Knicks' G League team. That role is expected to continue to be filled by Allan Houston, sources said."

Robinson, 55, joined the Bucks in 2016. He's now the latest addition to New York's rebuilt front office after the team fired former president Phil Jackson this offseason and promoted Steve Mills to that role, while adding Scott Perry as general manager.

Robinson's experience in basketball dates back to his playing dates for Princeton and head-coaching stints at Brown (2006-08) and Oregon State (2008-14). He was 124-133 as a collegiate head coach. He also served as an assistant at Northwestern.

The Knicks' rebuilt front office still has some interesting decisions to make going forward, most notably revolving around the future of star Carmelo Anthony. Trading Anthony and building around the team's young core, led by Kristaps Porzingis, seems a mere inevitability at this point.

Robinson will now play a part in developing the team's young talent, including players like Frank Ntilikina, Willy Hernangomez and Ron Baker.