Jarvis Landry Under Investigation for Battery; Adam Gase Refuses to Comment

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is reportedly being investigated for an alleged battery involving his girlfriend, according to Florida sports radio talk show host Andy Slater.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters he is aware of the matter but had no comment, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. He added that Landry's unresolved contract situation is unrelated to any legal issues.

According to NFL writer Benjamin Allbright, the alleged incident took place in March, and video was sent to police. He added that the Dolphins are aware of that video but that it doesn't "show any actual violence."

There is no arrest imminent, according to Allbright, who additionally reported that the "alleged victim signed [an] affidavit at the scene absolving Jarvis Landry of any physical violence."

Slater added that the alleged incident occurred at a Fort Lauderdale apartment but that Landry's girlfriend has not cooperated with authorities in their investigation. He noted the Fort Lauderdale Police Department brought the case to the Broward County State Attorney's Office, but charges in the matter are not expected this week.

While Landry and his girlfriend are involved in a paternity case, they have not commented on the alleged battery.

"The parties are involved in what has been a very civil family court case," the attorney of Landry's girlfriend said, per Slater. "Beyond that, we have nothing to add."

Landry is entering his fourth NFL season with the Dolphins and is set to become a free agent after the season. He is now also almost assuredly facing an NFL investigation under the league's personal code of conduct policy regardless of whether formal legal charges are brought against him, similar to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.