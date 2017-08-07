Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Eyed by PSG After Neymar Transfer

LUKA GONZALES/Getty Images

Although they've landed Neymar for a world-record transfer fee, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be ready to spend big again in the transfer window, with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe noted as targets.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Jack Bezants of the MailOnline), Mbappe is the man the Ligue 1 side have identified as their next primary signing, and the teenager is said to be keen on playing alongside Neymar.

If they can't prise him away from the Stade Louis II, Coutinho, Neymar's Brazil team-mate, will reportedly be chased.

