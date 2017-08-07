    Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Eyed by PSG After Neymar Transfer

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    Brazil's Neymar (L) and Philippe Coutinho joke during a training in Lima on November 14, 2016 ahead of their WC 2018 qualifier against Peru. / AFP / LUKA GONZALES (Photo credit should read LUKA GONZALES/AFP/Getty Images)
    LUKA GONZALES/Getty Images

    Although they've landed Neymar for a world-record transfer fee, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be ready to spend big again in the transfer window, with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe noted as targets.

    According to Le Parisien (h/t Jack Bezants of the MailOnline), Mbappe is the man the Ligue 1 side have identified as their next primary signing, and the teenager is said to be keen on playing alongside Neymar.

    If they can't prise him away from the Stade Louis II, Coutinho, Neymar's Brazil team-mate, will reportedly be chased.

              

