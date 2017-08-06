Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow Reportedly Discussed by Dolphins Before Jay Cutler

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly discussed signing Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow before ultimately deciding to add quarterback Jay Cutler on Sunday.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Kaepernick and Tebow were among the signal-callers Miami considered signing "before discarding for multiple reasons."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Dolphins and Cutler agreed to terms on a deal following Ryan Tannehill's knee injury. Rapoport noted Cutler's one-year contract included $5 million in base salary, $5 million in bonuses and as much as an additional $3 million in incentives.

Salguero noted Tannehill suffered ACL damage during practice, which created the need for an additional quarterback.

Cutler was available because the Chicago Bears released him this offseason following eight years with the team. They made the playoffs one time during the Vanderbilt product's span in Chicago.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2015 and defended Cutler from criticism in May when it appeared the quarterback would retire and take an analyst job.

Gase also has familiarity with Tebow. Salguero pointed out Gase was the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos when the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner helped lead the team to an AFC West title.

But Tebow is currently a professional baseball player in the New York Mets organization and posted a completion percentage of just 47.9 in 35 career games with Broncos and New York Jets.

As for Kaepernick, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the Dolphins "raised" his name after Tannehill's injury.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has made headlines this offseason because he still hasn't been signed after protesting social injustice and police brutality last season by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick visited with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome supported potentially signing him but were countered by owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Ravens issued a statement from Newsome saying Bisciotti didn't prevent a Kaepernick signing.

Kaepernick—who previously led the 49ers to the Super Bowl—threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2016. By comparison, Cutler played just five games last year and threw four touchdowns and five picks.

However, Cutler impressed in 2015 under Gase with 3,659 passing yards, 21 touchdown throws and 11 interceptions.