    Ryan Tannehill Reportedly Has Partially Torn ACL, No Decision on Surgery

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill stretches out during an NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a partially torn left ACL Thursday, and the team is determining whether he'll undergo treatment or surgery to repair the knee, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported Sunday.

    According to Salguero, either course of action will keep Tannehill out for an extended period of time.

    Earlier Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins signed Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million deal.

    Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee in December. He opted against having offseason surgery, and Schefter and ESPN colleague Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Tannehill's knee was like "a ticking time bomb."

    NFL Network's Rich Eisen summed up the roller coaster of emotions Dolphins fans experienced as they waited for updates regarding Tannehill's status:

    Given how everything has unfolded, surgery seems to be the best course of action for Tannehill, even if it means erasing any chance he plays during the 2017 season.

    Salguero reported surgery is likely because Cutler wouldn't have signed with Miami if there were a chance the Dolphins' incumbent starter would return this year and that Matt Moore is expected to back up Cutler.

