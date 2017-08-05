Dodgers Complete Best 50-Game Stretch in MLB Since 1912 with Win vs. Mets

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With a come-from-behind 7-4 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have completed the best 50-game stretch in Major League Baseball since 1912 by going 43-7.

The Dodgers tweeted out a celebratory photo of this incredible hot streak that began June 7:

The Dodgers' run of 43 wins in 50 games was last done by the New York Giants 105 years ago. That team went on to post a 103-48 record before losing to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

Though the 2017 Dodgers' postseason fate is unknown, they are keeping exclusive company. Los Angeles owns MLB's best record at 78-32, 7.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Dodgers' current winning percentage of .709 has them on pace to win 115 games. The 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners hold the MLB record with 116 wins in the regular season, though neither went on to win the World Series.