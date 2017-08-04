Ezekiel Elliott's Kettle Celebration Still Penalty Under New NFL Rules

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Despite the NFL implementing more relaxed policies on celebrations, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's leap into a Salvation Army kettle would still draw a flag this season.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reported the NFL would view Elliott as using the kettle as a prop, much in the same way goal-post dunking is still outlawed. In May, the league voted to allow players to use the ball as a prop in post-touchdown celebrations.

Players can also now celebrate in a group and go to the ground after scoring, which were previously banned as well.

"I think it's great. I think it's definitely needed in pro football," Elliott said of the relaxed celebration rules last month, per Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. "I think there's going to be some pretty funny celebrations this year."

Elliott drew a 15-yard penalty for leaping into the kettle in a Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seifert's report says the celebration is featured in a video shown to all players during training camp, which depicts acceptable and unacceptable acts.