John Wall, Ronnie 2K Trade Barbs over PG's 2K18 Rating

John Wall, Ronnie 2K Trade Barbs over PG's 2K18 RatingAugust 4, 2017
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall appeared to take exception to his 90 overall rating in the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game.
Wall tweeted about his player rating directly to Ronnie 2K, who works for 2K Sports, leading to this fun exchange between the two, via Stadium:
Stadium @WatchStadium
Something tells us John Wall might not buy @NBA2K 18. https://t.co/cEkvn2ryDZ2017-8-4 20:11:18
Ronnie 2K 2K18 @Ronnie2K
@JohnWall https://t.co/UO9VYbO1FY2017-8-4 19:58:47
Ronnie 2K 2K18 @Ronnie2K
@JohnWall https://t.co/HuLHn312Xv2017-8-4 20:19:34
The developers at 2K Sports have been releasing individual player rankings each day. Even though Wall isn't happy with his rating, he is keeping good company. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kyrie Irving is also rated as a 90 overall.