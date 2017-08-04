Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree to Contract Extension Through 2020

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a two-year contract extension for head coach Mike Tomlin on Friday, which will keep him with the team through at least the 2020 season.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2020 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship."

Tomlin, 45, has been with the Steelers since 2007. He's led them to a 103-57 regular-season record and seven playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl XLIII championship.

"I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization," Tomlin said. "My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I’m proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are—to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city."



Tomlin is one of only three Steelers head coaches since 1969, joining Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher. If Tomlin coaches the life of the deal, he will have been in Pittsburgh 14 seasons, one short of matching Cowher's tenure. Noll spent 23 seasons roaming the Steelers sidelines.

Pittsburgh enters 2017 as the prohibitive favorite for a sixth NFC North championship under Tomlin and perhaps the best bet to unseat the New England Patriots. OddsShark lists the Steelers at 12-1 to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Oakland Raiders for the second-best figure in the AFC.