Jerry Jones Says He Does Not Think Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that he doesn't anticipate superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott being suspended by the NFL, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

On Thursday, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Mark Lane of All 22) that he expects the NFL to make a ruling on Elliott with regard to an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident within the next two weeks.

The investigation stems from a July 2016 domestic dispute in which a 20-year-old woman said Elliott assaulted her in Columbus, Ohio, per TMZ.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in July that Elliott was preparing for a "short suspension" due to the alleged assault.

No charges were brought against Elliott due to "conflicting and inconsistent information," according to ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Elliott finished second in the NFL Rookie of the Year voting last season to Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott after rushing for a league-leading 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, in addition to 32 receptions for 363 yards and one touchdown.

If Elliott is suspended, Dallas has an experienced stable of running backs behind him in Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman.