    Sead Kolasinac Subbed off with Injury vs. Swansea City

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal looks on during the match between Sydney FC and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 13, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
    Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

    Arsenal have been dealt a blow after left-back Sead Kolasinac was forced off against Swansea City on Saturday due to injury.

    The club's official Twitter account confirmed the Bosnia and Herzegovina international was limping as he was replaced:

    Arsenal will be hoping the injury to Kolasinac, 24, is not too severe as their next two Premier League fixtures are tough tests, away at Manchester City before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates.

    Nacho Monreal can provide cover for Kolasinac in his absence. But manager Arsene Wenger will be eager to see the defender return as soon as possible as he offers something the Spaniard does not.

    A summer signing on a free transfer from Schalke, the German-born defender is an enterprising modern full-back who is both solid defensively and an attacking menace.

    He boasts both pace and power on the flank and has already provided three Premier League assists in 2017-18—he contributed three goals and five assists for Schalke in the Bundesliga last term, per WhoScored.com.

    It is a blow for both Arsenal and Kolasinac, particularly as the 24-year-old had enjoyed a strong game against Swansea, equalising for the Gunners before setting up Aaron Ramsey to put Wenger's side ahead.  

