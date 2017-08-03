Jay Cutler Reportedly Would Delay Broadcasting Career If Dolphins Offer QB Spot

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fox Sports hired Jay Cutler to serve as a color analyst for the upcoming NFL season, but the former Chicago Bears quarterback would reportedly consider putting his broadcasting career on hold to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington, Cutler would only join the Dolphins if he was given a chance to start as well as get paid like a starting quarterback.

Darlington added that so far the interest strictly comes from Cutler and that the Dolphins have yet to consider signing him.

The report comes as Ryan Tannehill suffered a left knee injury during practice Thursday. According to the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly, an MRI showed no structural damage in the knee, but the Dolphins are unsure when Tannehill could return.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Miami may need to sign another quarterback to join Matt Moore. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the team's front office included Colin Kaepernick among its options in free agency.

Kelly speculated Cutler would likely be the Dolphins' preferred choice over Kaepernick:

Cutler played under Dolphins head coach Adam Gase in 2015, when Gase was the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator. Cutler finished with 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and a career-high 92.3 QB rating that season.

Given his past experience with Gase, Cutler makes sense for the Dolphins, but his demands may be unrealistic considering Tannehill carries a $20.3 million cap number and will almost assuredly reclaim his starting spot when he's healthy enough to return.