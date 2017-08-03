Stephen Curry Shoots 74 on Thursday at Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic

Stephen Curry Shoots 74 on Thursday at Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae ClassicAugust 3, 2017
Steph Curry took time out of his NBA offseason to make his professional golfing debut on Thursday, participating at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor exemption.
He didn't disappoint, playing a solid opening round and finishing with a respectable 4-over 74 on the afternoon, per the Web.com Tour:
Web.com Tour @WebDotComTour
Making it official. ⛳️ @Warriors guard @StephenCurry30 has signed for an opening-round 74 @EllieMaeClassic. https://t.co/GvUoe9YDNE2017-8-3 21:36:46
Web.com Tour @WebDotComTour
"An amazing experience." ⛳️ 🏀 The anatomy of @StephenCurry30's first career #WebTour round. https://t.co/HBkwvCq4Q82017-8-3 21:54:37
Justin Ray of the Golf Channel provided his final stats:
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
Steph Curry: 74 (+4). Hit 8/18 GIR, 4/10 scrambling, 27 putts. Finished 1 shot ahead of Sam Ryder, player in his group, who won 2 weeks ago.2017-8-3 21:34:37
Things didn't start well for Curry. Starting on the back nine, he hit his drive at the No. 10 into the cupholder of a golf cart to the left of the course, per Michael Collins of ESPN.com. He recovered nicely, however, bogeying the hole.
You can see his drive below:
Web.com Tour @WebDotComTour
Into the ⛳️ arena. @StephenCurry30's opening round @EllieMaeClassic is underway. https://t.co/0nhJmVYnkN2017-8-3 16:16:04
He would then par his next two holes before consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14.
But that would set up his first professional birdie on No. 15, which included an excellent approach:
Web.com Tour @WebDotComTour
.@StephenCurry30 has a chance for his first #WebTour birdie ... https://t.co/wZ08rKhHpT2017-8-3 17:46:06
And then Curry found his groove. He'd finish with pars on his next three holes, leaving him at 2-over heading into his back nine.
At No. 1 he continued his streak of pars but bogeyed No. 2. Things would get worse at No. 5, as the Golden State Warriors point guard double-bogeyed the hole.
But he again recovered with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic shared his strong putt at No. 6:
Curry also had a bit of fun after landing that birdie, per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle:
Ron Kroichick @ronkroichick
.@StephenCurry30 makes 20-foot, curling birdie putt on No. 6, then playfully pulls @JordanSpieth move and asks caddie to get ball from hole2017-8-3 20:28:23
He'd par the next two holes before missing a short putt for par on the ninth, finishing with his 74.
For Curry, however, the entire experience was exhilarating.
"As soon as he said my name on the first tee, I could barely catch my breath," he said, per Thompson.
He was also pleased with his performance.
"If you told me I'd shoot a 74 going into my first round, I'd take that all day, everyday," he added, per the Web.com Tour. "Pretty happy with it. Obviously as a competitor you can always play better, so hopefully I can do that tomorrow."
He certainly impressed PGA player Steve Wheatcroft:
Steve Wheatcroft @wheatiePGA
I'll be the first to admit when I was wrong. I was WAY wrong on @StephenCurry30 this week. VERY impressive out there. Beat some good players2017-8-3 20:53:27
As for why the tournament might offer an NBA player an exemption, Jason Sobel of ESPN cleared that up with a bit of common sense:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Why give Steph Curry an exemption? There's 49 of top 50 at Firestone and Wie leads a major, but biggest news will be Web event. That's why.2017-8-3 13:10:01
Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel concurred:
Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC
Steph Curry posts 74, doesn't embarrass himself and generates significant interest in a Web event. But please, keep those lame takes coming.2017-8-3 21:33:36
But to Curry's credit, he was hardly a sideshow on the course. While he's 10 strokes off the lead—Brandon Harkins sat atop the leaderboard at the time of publication after shooting a 64—nobody would have expected Curry to compete with the tournament's top players.
Instead, the intrigue was whether he could hold his own. On Thursday, at least, he did.