Michael Jordan Says Kawhi Leonard Is the 'Best 2-Way Player' in the NBA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard can add Michael Jordan to the list of NBA greats who are enamored by his all-around ability on the court.

In a Facebook video posted on Spurs Uncensored, Jordan called Leonard "the best two-way player in the game right now."

A six-year NBA veteran, Leonard has steadily progressed into one of the NBA's best players. He has finished in the top three of MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old set career highs last season with 25.5 points and 3.5 assists per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, and his 13.6 win shares ranked fourth among all NBA players, per Basketball-Reference.com.

In addition to becoming an offensive force, Leonard is a standout defender. He won back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2015-16 and finished third last season.

Leonard's ascent has allowed the Spurs to remain one of the NBA's best teams over the past two seasons, despite the retirement of Tim Duncan and decline of aging veterans like Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.