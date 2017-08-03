Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nuggets Wouldn't Deal Gary Harris and Jamal Murray

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets reportedly won't include the guard tandem of Gary Harris and Jamal Murray in a potential blockbuster trade for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving.

On Thursday, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer listed Denver as one of the teams with the assets to intrigue the Cavs, perhaps as part of a three-club swap also featuring the Phoenix Suns, but noted the Nuggets are hesitant to move Harris and Murray in any such deal.

Irving's status has been one of the league's most pressing questions over the past couple weeks. It's unclear whether he'd be happy with a trade to Denver, though.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported the guard listed the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves as his preferred landing spots when he made a trade request during a meeting with Cavaliers officials last month.

Meanwhile, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com noted the Cavs have been focused on getting "a veteran starter, a blue chipper on a rookie contract and a first-round pick" in any trade.

Harris averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, including 42 percent from beyond the arc, for the Nuggets last season.

Murray enjoyed a solid rookie season to the tune of 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game after being selected by Denver with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft.

They are part of a young Nuggets roster that also features Nikola Jokic, Juan Hernangomez and Emmanuel Mudiay, among others.

For now, it sounds like the front office would rather stick with its building plan rather than go all-in by giving up multiple key assets in an Irving trade.