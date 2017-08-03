Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Discussed by Dolphins After Ryan Tannehill Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins front office reportedly discussed Colin Kaepernick as a potential insurance policy at quarterback in the wake of Ryan Tannehill's latest injury, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Tannehill had an MRI on his left knee on Thursday, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, and at the very least has a hyperextended knee and potentially a PCL strain.

A PCL injury could cost Tannehill two to eight weeks, and the worst-case scenario would be the MRI discovering an ACL tear, which would cost him the entire season and potentially sink Miami's playoff aspirations in the process.

"I just saw him kind of buckle and go down. I didn't see any details," offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen told James Walker of ESPN.com. "...There was no contact on the play. That was all I really saw."

Matt Moore is currently the team's backup and went 2-2 when called into starting duty last year after Tannehill sprained his left ACL and MCL. After Moore, however, there are major questions, with Brandon Doughty and David Fales battling for a roster spot.

As Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel noted of Doughty and Fales, "Neither have excelled in camp working with the third-team offense."

In Kaepernick, the Dolphins would not only get a superior backup for Moore in the event Tannehill's injury becomes a long-term concern, but they'd also get a player potentially capable of handling the starting job were Moore to struggle.

At this point, he's the best quarterback on the market and would be a clear upgrade on the depth chart if Tannehill misses time. There would be little reason for the Dolphins to not sign Kaepernick unless the team chooses to avoid him due to his decision to kneel during the National Anthem in protest before games last season.