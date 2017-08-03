Dodgers' Streak of 53 Straight Wins After Leading Snapped by Braves

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' nine-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the National League West leaders at SunTrust Park.

The loss also represented the end of the Dodgers' 53-game winning streak in contests in which they had a lead, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Atlanta was able to come back from a 3-2 deficit in the fifth inning thanks to a game-tying single from Freddie Freeman that set the stage for Tyler Flowers' two-run homer to center in the bottom of the eighth.

Arodys Vizcaino then entered in the ninth and shut down the Dodgers' high-octane lineup to secure a nine-pitch save.

The Dodgers won't lose sleep over the loss, though.

Following Wednesday's outing, L.A. still leads the Arizona Diamondbacks by 14 games atop the NL West. Manager Dave Roberts' side is also 12 wins clear of the Washington Nationals for the best record in the National League.

The Dodgers will return to the diamond Thursday seeking a series victory over the Braves before heading to Citi Field for a three-game weekend set with the New York Mets.