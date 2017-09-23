    Jason Verrett Reportedly Out for Season for Surgery on Knee Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 11: Cornerback Jason Verrett #22 of the San Diego Chargers runs with the ball after an interception during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter Aiken/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a loss Saturday when cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Verrett appeared on track to emerge as a cornerstone of the Chargers secondary after he nabbed a Pro Bowl berth in 2015, but a torn ACL limited him to four games in 2016.             

    A lengthy rehabilitation process accompanied that injury, and it forced him to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list before he was activated. 

    Since returning to the field, the 2014 first-round pick has tallied no interceptions, no defended passes and just one total tackle working opposite Casey Hayward. 

    Craig Mager—who made eight starts last season—projects as Verrett's replacement along the boundary.    

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Researchers Develop Helmets to Monitor Concussions

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sherman: Trump's Behavior Is 'Unacceptable'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Responds to Trump's Anthem Comments

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Nothing to Suggest Chargers Leaving L.A.

      Sam Farmer
      via sandiegouniontribune.com