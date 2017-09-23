Jason Verrett Reportedly Out for Season for Surgery on Knee Injury

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a loss Saturday when cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Verrett appeared on track to emerge as a cornerstone of the Chargers secondary after he nabbed a Pro Bowl berth in 2015, but a torn ACL limited him to four games in 2016.

A lengthy rehabilitation process accompanied that injury, and it forced him to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list before he was activated.



Since returning to the field, the 2014 first-round pick has tallied no interceptions, no defended passes and just one total tackle working opposite Casey Hayward.

Craig Mager—who made eight starts last season—projects as Verrett's replacement along the boundary.