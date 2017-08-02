Oklahoma QB Chris Robison Dismissed from Program for Violating Team Rules

Credit: Scout.com

The Oklahoma Sooners dismissed quarterback Chris Robison from the program Wednesday for a violation of team rules, according to a school statement provided to the Oklahoman's Joe Buettner.

In April, Robison was arrested for public intoxication along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue.

Robison, who enrolled early in January, is a former 4-star recruit.

Although Robison was a celebrated pro-style prospect, his dismissal shouldn't have any bearing on the Sooners' depth chart in 2017.

Baker Mayfield is firmly entrenched as head coach Lincoln Riley's starter, and the Sooners have a clear No. 2 in Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray—who is eligible after sitting out the 2016 season.

Oklahoma also has additional reinforcements coming next year in 3-star dual-threat prospect Tanner Mordecai.

