Oklahoma QB Chris Robison Dismissed from Program for Violating Team Rules

Oklahoma QB Chris Robison Dismissed from Program for Violating Team RulesAugust 2, 2017
The Oklahoma Sooners dismissed quarterback Chris Robison from the program Wednesday for a violation of team rules, according to a school statement provided to the Oklahoman's Joe Buettner.
In April, Robison was arrested for public intoxication along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue.
Robison, who enrolled early in January, is a former 4-star recruit.
Although Robison was a celebrated pro-style prospect, his dismissal shouldn't have any bearing on the Sooners' depth chart in 2017.
Baker Mayfield is firmly entrenched as head coach Lincoln Riley's starter, and the Sooners have a clear No. 2 in Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray—who is eligible after sitting out the 2016 season.
Oklahoma also has additional reinforcements coming next year in 3-star dual-threat prospect Tanner Mordecai.
