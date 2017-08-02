Floyd Mayweather Suggests He'll Make $300 Million for Conor McGregor Fight

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. expects to make over $300 million for fighting Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

Appearing on Showtime's All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor, Money said he believes he can trump the mammoth payout he earned for his May 2015 superfight against Manny Pacquiao.

"I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract," Mayweather said, according to TMZ Sports. "We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes."

The conditions of the purse split between Mayweather and McGregor won't be made public according to the terms of the confidentiality agreement both parties signed, but it stands to reason Mayweather could flirt with $300 million if the fight sells well.

However, that doesn't mean he will hit that audacious monetary milestone.

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell and Dan Rafael reported Mayweather raked in between $220 million and $230 million for fighting Pacquiao—a figure that was buoyed by $455 million in pay-per-view sales.

In his latest projection, Rovell anticipated the fight would gross just north of $606 million, which would leave it $17 million behind the total Mayweather and Pacquiao hit two years ago.