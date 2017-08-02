Neymar, PSG Reportedly Agree to Contract Terms for Nearly £450M Total Transfer

Neymar, PSG Reportedly Agree to Contract Terms for Nearly £450M Total TransferAugust 2, 2017
Neymar has reportedly agreed to a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and his proposed move from Barcelona to the French capital could be worth a gargantuan £450 million in total.
According to Sky Sports News, the deal will run for five years:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
Neymar deal worth nearly £450m including wages and bonuses.2017-8-2 17:34:37
As Ed Malyon of The Independent reported, Neymar's transfer fee alone will cost PSG a record €222 million (nearly £200 million), as that's the value of his buyout clause.
Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson provided an update on what his wages will look like:
Bryan Swanson @skysports_bryan
Understand Neymar travels to Paris in next two days to finalise PSG move. 5yr deal agreed. £515,000-a-week wages after tax. (1/4) #SSN2017-8-2 17:31:43
Per Sport, Neymar has already said goodbye to his Barcelona team-mates. Lionel Messi took to social media to say his goodbyes, and per Bleacher Report Football, the Brazilian responded:
B/R Football @brfootball
“Thank you brother … I’ll miss you mate!”—Neymar responds to Messi 😢❤ https://t.co/ncrGj238CK2017-8-2 14:43:49
The transfer will smash the current record for largest in history the moment it goes through, with Manchester United paying Juventus less than £100 million for Paul Pogba last year. According to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, the Frenchman's initial wages were "just" £165,588 per week.
It's a huge commitment from PSG to a player widely regarded as the third-best in the world behind Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. For Neymar, the move will present an opportunity to carve his own path, away from Messi and a Barcelona team that has been hugely successful the last few seasons.