    Neymar, PSG Reportedly Agree to Contract Terms for Nearly £450M Total Transfer

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar drives into the parkinglot to takes part in a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona on August 2, 2017 following rumour that Neymar is considering a move to French club PSG for which the club would have to shell out some 222 million euros, enough to trigger the 25-year-old's transfer release clause.
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Neymar has reportedly agreed to a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and his proposed move from Barcelona to the French capital could be worth a gargantuan £450 million in total.

    According to Sky Sports News, the deal will run for five years:

    As Ed Malyon of The Independent reported, Neymar's transfer fee alone will cost PSG a record €222 million (nearly £200 million), as that's the value of his buyout clause.

    Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson provided an update on what his wages will look like:

    Per Sport, Neymar has already said goodbye to his Barcelona team-mates. Lionel Messi took to social media to say his goodbyes, and per Bleacher Report Football, the Brazilian responded:

    The transfer will smash the current record for largest in history the moment it goes through, with Manchester United paying Juventus less than £100 million for Paul Pogba last year. According to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, the Frenchman's initial wages were "just" £165,588 per week.

    It's a huge commitment from PSG to a player widely regarded as the third-best in the world behind Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. For Neymar, the move will present an opportunity to carve his own path, away from Messi and a Barcelona team that has been hugely successful the last few seasons.

