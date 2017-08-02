Becky Lynch vs. Cris Cyborg: Will Twitter Feud Lead to WWE SummerSlam Match?

Credit: WWE.com

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather may not be the only crossover fight on pay-per-view this August; Becky Lynch and Cris Cyborg continue to tease a WWE vs. UFC battle for SummerSlam.

As the WWE PPV card for August 20 starts to take shape, Lynch and Cyborg's Twitter feud has intensified. The former SmackDown women's champ and UFC women's featherweight champion have traded shot after shot online, some of which Geno Mrosko of Cageside Seats compiled.

The Irish Lass Kicker and the UFC bruiser have ratcheted up the talk of facing each other at SummerSlam.

Cyborg challenged Lynch before claiming the women's featherweight crown at UFC 214:

Lynch later essentially cut a promo for the fight in a sports bar:

It's clear that the two women want to collide at SummerSlam, but will it actually come to pass?

WWE is sure not shying away from the topic. The company brought it up in an article on WWE.com, asking: "Might Cyborg soon cross the ropes?" And WWE acknowledged it in a YouTube clip, where Cathy Kelly discussed the possibility of Lynch facing Cyborg.

Noting the fact that UFC owes WWE a favor for allowing Brock Lesnar to fight in the Octagon while still under contract and that Lynch has no SummerSlam match lined up, Bill Hanstock of Uproxx wrote: "There's a chance this could actually happen."

The timing of all this is one reason to doubt Lynch vs. Cyborg becoming a reality, though.

In theory, WWE would have announced this bout and started promoting it sooner if it was planned for the card. Half the appeal of welcoming Cyborg to WWE would be all the media attention it would bring.

SummerSlam is now just over two weeks away.

And after all the grudge matches and title bouts on the docket get added, Lynch vs. Cyborg could be left with little ring time to work with. A solution to both that and the issue of UFC not wanting its new titleholder to get hurt is for these Twitter enemies to go at it in an altercation rather than an actual match.

Much like when Ronda Rousey took down Stephane McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 31, it's easy to imagine Cyborg getting involved in the fun at SummerSlam in unofficial action.

