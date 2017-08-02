Former Notre Dame HC Ara Parseghian Dies at Age 94

Joe Raymond/Associated Press

The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday that former Fighting Irish head football coach Ara Parseghian died at the age of 94.

In July, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reported Parseghian was hospitalized with a hip infection, and surgery was not considered an option as he had previously undergone five hip procedures.

Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins released the following statement regarding Parseghian and his impact on the university:

"Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man—Ara Parseghian. Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

"He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara's help at Notre Dame, he was there.

"My prayers are with Katie, his family and many friends as we mourn his passing and celebrate a life that was so well lived."

Parseghian coached Notre Dame from 1964 through 1974, posting a 95-17-4 record, which included a pair of national championships.

Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Parseghian coached at Miami (Ohio) and Northwestern. Upon his retirement in 1974, the Akron, Ohio, native boasted a career record of 170-58-6.

During his two-year playing career with the Cleveland Browns as a halfback, Parseghian won two championships.

Following his coaching tenure, Parseghian became a highly regarded college football analyst for both ABC Sports and CBS Sports from 1975 through 1988.