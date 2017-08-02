Randy Orton Feud Will Be Key to Rusev's Resurgence as WWE SmackDown Star

Credit: WWE.com

Rusev hasn't been able to dig his claws into WWE SmackDown as of yet.

He's been relegated to the sidelines for most of his tenure on the blue brand following last year's draft. A teased rivalry with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon fizzled out before it really began. A brief reprise of his 2015 feud with John Cena went nowhere.

Enter Randy Orton and the warmth of the SummerSlam spotlight.

After beating Chad Gable in a hotly contested bout on Tuesday's SmackDown, Rusev grabbed a microphone and began to gloat, claiming to be unbeatable. Orton arrived to contest that claim. An RKO to The Bulgarian Brute followed.

The two are now set to meet at the August 20 pay-per-view.

This has the potential to be just the kick-start Rusev needs. The folks at Rumble Ramble talked up the possibility of Rusev besting Orton:

WWE can get the most out of this story if Rusev strays away from the foreign heel trope and finds new avenues to take as a character. Orton's pedigree alone, though, makes this a valuable feud.

Orton is a nine-time WWE champion and future Hall of Famer.

Tangling with and taking down The Viper will help Rusev generate momentum. It will allow him to show off his power and viciousness in a high-profile battle with the tattooed antihero.

Jinder Mahal, the last person to feud with Orton, is now WWE champion and SmackDown's top heel. Orton doesn't have quite the career-boosting power that John Cena does, but he's certainly valuable in that department. Ask Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who followed feuds against The Viper with WWE title runs.