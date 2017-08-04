Neymar Suggests PSG Transfer Was Against His Father's Wishes, Asks for Support

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Neymar has hinted his father was keen for him to stay at Barcelona this summer, having asked for his support in a video on social media after completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG confirmed on Thursday that Neymar had signed for the club, an announcement that was followed by an emotional post from the player, who discussed his memorable four years at Barcelona. He suggested the decision to leave the Camp Nou is not one his father necessarily agreed with.

"I love Barcelona and Catalunya," said the new PSG No. 10, per the Mirror. "But an athlete needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will take the opposite of my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken. I ask you to support me as you have always done."

Here's the clip in full:

In the message to his followers, Neymar, now the most expensive player in history after completing his £200 million move, outlined the need to test himself as the reason behind this switch to PSG.

"I have accepted the proposal of PSG to find new achievements and help the club achieve the titles that the fans expect," he said. "I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge."

The role of Neymar's dad—Neymar Santos Sr.—in the move has been speculated over. Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph suggested the player may have been pushed towards Paris by his father, who was set to earn a significant amount from the transfer:

As relayed by Tom Coast of Sport Witness, others in Spain have accused Neymar's father of being the driving force behind the deal for monetary reasons:

However, taking the Brazil international's words at face value, it appears as though the 25-year-old's parent did not want him to leave the Camp Nou during this window.

It's an opinion shared by many. Barcelona, after all, are one of the biggest clubs in world football. While last season was a disappointing one, they're a team that regularly challenges for the biggest honours in the game. In Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar had two extraordinarily talented attacking team-mates too.

Indeed, former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker made it clear he feels as though Neymar is making a mistake:

From the player's perspective, PSG do pose a fascinating challenge. While Ligue 1 may not measure up to La Liga in terms of quality, Neymar has joined a team desperate to make that next step in the UEFA Champions League. The pressure will be on the Brazilian to give them that edge.

Of course, both he and his father will benefit in a financial sense from this transfer. Now the responsibility rests with Neymar to make sure his decision is vindicated from a footballing sense.