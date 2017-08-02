Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal Team-Mates Are Reportedly 'Convinced' He Wants Transfer

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly "left his colleagues under no illusion" regarding his desire to leave the club after returning for pre-season training, with his team-mates "convinced" he wants an exit.

The Chile star trained separately from the team on Tuesday after being granted two extra days off following an illness, but Sportsmail's Sami Mokbel reported Sanchez left the rest of the squad "in no doubt" as to his intentions.

According to Mokbel, both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the player, although Sanchez would prefer a move to Arsenal's Premier League rivals City.

The South American will reportedly join up with his team-mates and begin to train with the group on Wednesday.

Arsenal are desperate to tie the forward down to a new deal at the club after seeing Sanchez enter the final year of his current contract, and OptaJoe recently illustrated why the Gunners might be so anxious to extend his stay:

Alexandre Lacazette has arrived from Lyon for a club-record £52 million already this summer, the type of landmark signing that could help convince Sanchez the future is bright at the Emirates despite his apparent unhappiness.

But a divided dressing room is a dangerous prospect for the north Londoners as they enter their first season in 20 years without UEFA Champions League football, having finished fifth in the Premier League last term.

Sanchez's own misery risks lowering morale among manager Arsene Wenger's ranks as well as sewing the unwanted seeds of doubt in their own pedigree, both undesirable traits coming into such a crucial campaign.

Arsenal will either want a swift resolution to their forward's contract situation or a change in approach if it is obvious Sanchez wants to leave for pastures new.